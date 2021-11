Providence College opened it’s 2021-22 season with a closer-than-expected 80-73 win over the Fairfield Stags. College basketball is back. And so are the fans. Close to 10,000 fans witnessed their first live basketball game since March 2020 as the Dunk roared back to life. Ed Cooley was quick to credit the energy in the building for helping to deliver his team with the win and packing the Dunk on an every game basis will certainly affect the results of this season.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 11 DAYS AGO