Blueger scored two goals and added an assist in Thursday's 6-0 win over Montreal. He put the Pens up 4-0 in the second when he wired a laser from the slot and then sealed the win with a snipe at 19:49 of the third. Blueger had just one point, a goal, in his previous seven games and two points in the prior 12. Thursday was a great night for the 27-year-old, but it's not going to be a regular occurrence. Keep him on the wire.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO