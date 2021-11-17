ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Scores efficient 19 in win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Wiggins had 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Wiggins
San Francisco Chronicle

'Something had to be done,' Warriors' Andrew Wiggins says of trade from Minnesota

More than 1 ½ years after he was dealt to the Warriors in a blockbuster trade-deadline deal, Andrew Wiggins said it’s not weird anymore when he faces the team for which he played the first 442 games of his career. “It’s basically like facing a whole new team,” Wiggins said...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Warriors Notes: Thompson, Green, Wiggins, Wiseman

Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson has made “really good progress” in his recovery from Achilles surgery, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (video link), who said during an NBA Countdown appearance that Thompson could even be a little ahead of his previously-reported timeline. “I’m told if he continues on his current course...
NBA
KARE

Wiggins leads Warriors to dominate former Timberwolves teammates 123-110

SAN FRANCISCO — Andrew Wiggins dominated his former Timberwolves teammates with a season-high 35 points, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 123-110 victory over Minnesota Wednesday night. Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 48 points for Minnesota, hitting seven 3-pointers in the Timberwolves’ sixth straight loss. D'Angelo Russel scored 18...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Brooklyn#Golden State#Fg
Bay Area Sports Page

How Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney helped the Warriors pull away from the Timberwolves — with a bit of help from Steph Curry

Andrew Wiggins’ offensive performance to start the first 10 games wasn’t ideal. He was averaging 15.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists, on 43/33/81 shooting splits and 53.9% True Shooting. He had spurts of rim aggression — using his burst and vertical athleticism to put pressure on defenses and draw fouls — but they were mixed in with bouts of mid-range settling and inefficient scoring.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Andrew Wiggins drops 35 points in win over the Timberwolves

Andrew Wiggins totaled 35 points (14-19 FG, 0-1 3PT, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block in the Warriors’ 123-110 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Fantasy Impact:. Wiggins dropped 35.0 points in the Warriors' win over the Timberwolves while also contributing to every category of...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Andrew Wiggins “stuffs” the stat-sheet in win over the Bulls

Andrew Wiggins totaled 15 points (5-15 FG, 0-4 3PT, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block, and two steals in the Warriors’ 119-93 win over the Bills on Friday. Wiggins "stuffed" the stat-sheet in the Warriors' win over the Bulls, exhibiting a more dynamic game outside of his scoring prowess. He is a talented player who has moments where he can arguably be the best player on the floor any given night. The concern is consistency and his tendency to play a role-based conservative game; these elements to his game can tend to limit his upside and leave him in a sort of fantasy "limbo." A limbo where his floor makes way for him to be considered for lineups anytime the Warriors are on the slate, but at the same time contributes to a low ceiling that makes him a tad less desirable for most roster constructions. In any case, he is worth having in your player pool; however, it could be essential to have a strong vision for how he can help lead you to a victory before making that investment.
NBA
NBC Sports

Wiggins turns aggressive, Warriors hope he maintains it

SAN FRANCISCO – After watching oft-languid Andrew Wiggins put on perhaps his most spirited and best performance since joining the Warriors, Stephen Curry is ready to activate a motivation ploy. Curry used his cell phone to deliver a message to his teammate with a picture of Wiggins driving the baseline,...
NBA
basketballnews.com

Stats Notebook: The glorious reinvention of Andrew Wiggins

The Golden State Warriors are 12-2 and on top of the basketball world. They're led by Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and, you better believe it, Andrew Wiggins. Wait — that Andrew Wiggins? The guy consistently pegged as one of the most inefficient volume scorers of his time? The guy earning $31.6 million while being a trade machine staple?
NBA
FanSided

Game Report: Poole, Wiggins carry Golden State Warriors to win over Pistons

No Stephen Curry. No Draymond Green. No worries for the Golden State Warriors. Golden State may have been short-handed but their winning ways continued in a 105-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons. With Curry out on the second night of a back-to-back, it was always going to be a test of Jordan Poole’s ability to lead an NBA offense.
NBA
Mercury News

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, gets teary after watching dad go to locker room

It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
NBA
Heat Nation

Dwyane Wade’s emphatic one-word reaction to verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
NBA
arcamax.com

Warriors' Steve Kerr responds to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: 'This is America'

Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr said what many were thinking after a jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges on Friday. “This is America,” Kerr said Friday before his team played the Pistons. “We’re treading down a dangerous path. “It wasn’t a shocking verdict, but one that poses great risk...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy