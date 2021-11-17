Schedule for blasting work near I-64 St. Albans interchange announced

From Belleville News-Democrat: The Illinois Department of Transportation announced plans to widen Interstate-64 to three lanes along a nearly three-mile stretch through O’Fallon and Shiloh. The upgrades to I-64 will be made from a stretch that begins two-thirds of a mile west of Green Mount Road to a half mile west of Illinois 158. It will include the additional lanes, plus wider shoulders, interchange improvements and bridge work, according to an IDOT release. The project is included in IDOT’s proposed five-year highway improvement program for 2022-2027. The cost for additional lanes and bridge repairs is $35.6 million, said Dawn Johnson, a spokesperson for IDOT release.
