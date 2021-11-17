ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Schedule for blasting work near I-64 St. Albans interchange announced

By STAFF REPORTS
wchstv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Project officials have released the latest schedule for blasting work...

wchstv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Two additional COVID-19-related deaths announced in Kanawha

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County’s COVID-19 death total hit the 470 mark Friday with the reporting of two additional deaths. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed the deaths of a 55-year-old man who was vaccinated and a 59-year-old man who was partially vaccinated. Active cases are up 79 and are...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
The Ithaca Voice

South Cayuga St. bridge rehabilitation near scheduled completion; road closure Nov. 22

ITHACA, N.Y.—Work related to the South Cayuga Street bridge rehabilitation project will result in East Spencer Street closing on Monday. Contractors will be assembling steel components of the bridge, and erecting them throughout Nov. 22. The work and road closure is scheduled to start at 7:00AM and end at 5:00PM. A flagger will be onsite to direct local and residential traffic.
ITHACA, NY
skooknews.com

PennDOT Announces Road Work Scheduled for Next Week in Schuylkill County

PennDOT District 5 has announced Road Work for Next Week in Schuylkill County. ---------------------------- West Mahanoy Township. Restriction: Lane restriction both directions for bridge inspection work. Start date: 11/22/21. Est completion date: 11/22/21. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM. ------------------------------ Kline/ Rush Twps. Road name:...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
KJCT8

County approves next steps for 29 Road and I-70 Interchange

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction and Mesa County are moving forward to improve access to I-70 between Horizon Drive and I-70B. Between 2018 and 2020, the county and city conducted a study to assess the need for improved access to I-70. Following the study they chose 29 Road as the preferred location for a new interchange at I-70 because 29 is seen as a major artery on that side of town. It is also between two major intersections of I-70.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 64#St Albans#Wchs
St. Albans Messenger

The St. Albans Pool project on schedule for June completion

ST. ALBANS CITY — As the pool project nears its June completion date, the City of St. Albans recreation department is getting ready for a year’s worth of new programming. Kelly Viens, the City of St. Albans’ recreation director, said construction is firmly on schedule. Workers are finishing up the pool house roof this month so they can concentrate on the interior of the building during the winter.
SAINT ALBANS CITY, VT
wchstv.com

Pandemic death total in W.Va. nears 4,700 as another 22 deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The coronavirus-related death total in West Virginia climbed to just shy of 4,700 deaths on Wednesday with another 22 deaths reported. State Department of Health and Human Resources' officials announced the latest deaths in a news release. West Virginia’s death total is at 4,698. Here are...
CHARLESTON, WV
WRAL

Road work continues at Western and 440 interchange after contractor delay

Road work continues at Western and 440 interchange after contractor delay. A portion of Western Boulevard at the Interstate 440 interchange in west Raleigh may remain closed an extra day while crews work to unveil a new road design, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Reporter: Matt Talhelm.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WSAZ

Traffic shifts, lane closures planned for I-64

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers traveling I-64 should plan for changes Friday night into Saturday morning. The work and lane closures will happen between the US 35 Winfield/Teays Valley (Scott Depot) interchange and the St. Albans interchange at mile marker 41 to 42.5. Work will happen in both the...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Herald-Dispatch

DOH continues work on I-64 bridge at Lee Creek

HUNTINGTON — Work continues on repairs to an interstate bridge near Milton. The West Virginia Division of Highways began construction Nov. 1. The bridge, which is on Interstate 64, crosses Lee Creek. The goal of the project is to replace two expansion joints on the eastbound lanes of the interstate.
MILTON, WV
wchstv.com

Shifting colors: 22 counties now in red on W.Va. alert map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The number of counties on the alert map in red – the designation that indicates the most significant spread of coronavirus – jumped another five with 22 now in that color. Red counties on the map posted by the state Department of Health and Human Resources...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wchstv.com

Schools in Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell receive vaccination rewards from Gov. Justice

KANAWHA, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more West Virginia schools received a visit from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his pet Babydog and had a nice payday. Pratt Elementary in Kanawha County, Hurricane High School in Putnam County and Hite Saunders Elementary in Cabell County were presented with a $50,000 check on Wednesday as winners in the West Virginia Department of Education’s “I Got Vaxxed” competition, according to a news release from the governor's office.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Montgomery demolishing old buildings in effort to revitalize downtown

FAYETTE COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — Downtown Montgomery is getting a bit of a face-lift, and one that has been several years in the making. Memorable buildings at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Ferry Street are coming down after a three-year wait. Many businesses occupied the buildings through the...
POLITICS
cbs2iowa.com

Several overnight closures as work continues on I-380 / I-80 interchange

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Overnight Closure #1: I-380 Southbound to I-80 Eastbound Loop. Weather permitting, the I-380 southbound to I-80 eastbound loop will be closed tonight, Monday, November 15, at 8:00 PM through Tuesday, November 16, at 6:00 AM. Traffic will be detoured to Exit 293, Melrose...
IOWA CITY, IA
constructforstl.org

IDOT Planning $36M Upgrade to I-64 to Boost Development in St. Clair County

From Belleville News-Democrat: The Illinois Department of Transportation announced plans to widen Interstate-64 to three lanes along a nearly three-mile stretch through O’Fallon and Shiloh. The upgrades to I-64 will be made from a stretch that begins two-thirds of a mile west of Green Mount Road to a half mile west of Illinois 158. It will include the additional lanes, plus wider shoulders, interchange improvements and bridge work, according to an IDOT release. The project is included in IDOT’s proposed five-year highway improvement program for 2022-2027. The cost for additional lanes and bridge repairs is $35.6 million, said Dawn Johnson, a spokesperson for IDOT release.
BELLEVILLE, IL
wchstv.com

Fire reported at Huntington on Saturday; no injuries reported

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded to a structure fire Saturday afternoon in Huntington. Firefighters said the blaze was reported in the upstairs portion of a home in the 1800 block of 12th Avenue about 1:30 p.m. There were four people at home at the time of the fire, but...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

West Virginia, Kentucky nurses concerned with pay, workload amid nursing shortage

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Whether it's in West Virginia or Kentucky, nurses are leaving the state or leaving the job altogether. The West Virginia Center for Nursing found 1,789 nurses did not renew their licenses in 2019 and 2020. They surveyed nurses that left the Mountain State and those who left the profession. The most common reason nurses left West Virginia was money and the most common reason they left the field was retirement.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy