Schedule for blasting work near I-64 St. Albans interchange announced

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction and Mesa County are moving forward to improve access to I-70 between Horizon Drive and I-70B. Between 2018 and 2020, the county and city conducted a study to assess the need for improved access to I-70. Following the study they chose 29 Road as the preferred location for a new interchange at I-70 because 29 is seen as a major artery on that side of town. It is also between two major intersections of I-70.

