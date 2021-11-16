HENRY LEE WOODRUFF

On November 10, 2021, Charles “Charlie” Henry Bezou died peacefully in his sleep in his favorite chair and in the company of his beloved dogs Ruby and Gumdrop. He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Bezou; son, Jason Charles Bezou; daughter-in-law, Sara Blackwell Bezou; and three granddaughters: Isabella Anne Theard Bezou, Elizabeth Crochet Bouligny Bezou, and Katherine Plauche Beauregard Bezou. The fifth of ten children, Charlie leaves sisters Lydia Bezou-Hojnacki, Frances (Fran) Gervais, Carol Wahler, Barbara Manix, Elizabeth (Betsy) Falk, Patricia Bennett, Rosary (Rose) Bezou; brothers Mark Bezou and John Bezou; twenty-two nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and great nephews and close friend and brother-in-law Dan Falk.

