HENRY LEE WOODRUFF

 8 days ago

Henry Lee Woodruff, 72, passed away November 15, 2021. He was born December 13, 1948 to the late William and Annie Bachelor Woodruff. In...

Doug Hill Has Passed Away

ABC7/WJLA has announced that Doug Hill, former chief meteorologist at the station, passed away Monday night in North Carolina. Doug Hill covered the weather in the DC metropolitan area for over 33 years before his retirement in September 2017. The MocoShow and MoCoSnow send our thoughts out to all of...
John Henry Clark V

Justin and Tamara Clark of Andalusia announce the birth of their son, John Henry Clark V. He was born on Oct. 28, 2021, at Andalusia Health. He weighed 9 pounds and was 21 inches long. His maternal grandparents are Andy and Gaby Harrelson of Andalusia. His paternal grandparents are John...
Gretchen Lee

Proud parents Shelby and Bobby welcomed their baby girl, Gretchen Lee, into the world on 11-1-2021 at 5:59 p.m. Gretchen weighed in at 7 lbs and was 19.5″ long. Big sister Blakely was excited too! Congratulations!
Charles Henry Bezou

On November 10, 2021, Charles “Charlie” Henry Bezou died peacefully in his sleep in his favorite chair and in the company of his beloved dogs Ruby and Gumdrop. He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Bezou; son, Jason Charles Bezou; daughter-in-law, Sara Blackwell Bezou; and three granddaughters: Isabella Anne Theard Bezou, Elizabeth Crochet Bouligny Bezou, and Katherine Plauche Beauregard Bezou. The fifth of ten children, Charlie leaves sisters Lydia Bezou-Hojnacki, Frances (Fran) Gervais, Carol Wahler, Barbara Manix, Elizabeth (Betsy) Falk, Patricia Bennett, Rosary (Rose) Bezou; brothers Mark Bezou and John Bezou; twenty-two nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and great nephews and close friend and brother-in-law Dan Falk.
