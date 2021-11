Alias: Russian wheat aphid is a small light green aphid that resembles the shape of a grain of rice. Unlike other aphid species, it has relatively short antennae. It has two bumps coming out of the back end, which is the most obvious sign that it is a Russian wheat aphid and not a different species. Russian wheat aphids reproduce constantly throughout the growing year, and instead of laying eggs like many insects, they give birth to live young.

