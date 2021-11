First of all, McNeese was not a "typical" first game cupcake opponent, although I expected them to be. The players they used were much taller, much longer, and more athletic than what we are used to seeing in games like this. They played an unorthodox type of defense that gave SMU problems trouble at the beginning. The game would have been closer if they would have shot better, especially at the free throw line and 3 point line, where they were horrendous.

BASKETBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO