ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Georgia Southern beats Bob Jones University 103-51

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cyyu5CF00

Andrei Savrasov had 18 points to lead five Georgia Southern players in double figures as the Eagles easily beat Bob Jones University 103-51 on Tuesday night.

Tre Cobbs and Prince Toyambi added 12 points apiece for the Eagles. Kamari Brown and Carlos Curry chipped in 10 points each.

Henry Blair had 15 points for the Bruins. Elijah Cupples added 11 points.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
rolling out

Deion Sanders reportedly interviewed to leave HBCU for Power 5 program

Coach Prime could be on his way out of historically Black colleges and universities. On Nov. 9, The Fort-Worth Star Telegram reported Deion Sanders is “in the mix” to become the next head coach at TCU, a Power 5 program under the Big 12 Conference. He interviewed for the job on Nov. 8, according to the report. The Power 5 conferences consist of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. The source noted to the Texas outlet while the Jackson State coach is in the running, it doesn’t guarantee he’ll get the job or even if he’s a “leading candidate at this point.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama no longer ranked No. 2 in ESPN FPI rankings

Alabama entered the week ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings and in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). The latter is no longer the case, as of Sunday morning, as the Tide have fallen from the No. 2 spot. In the latest ESPN FPI rankings, Georgia still checks...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Ohio State Star Has Honest Admission About Michigan

Best believe Ohio State is ready to face the team up north on Saturday. After the Buckeyes’ 56-7 drumming of Michigan State, Buckeyes senior defensive end Tyreke Smith told reporters just how ready the team is heading into next weekend. “We’ve been preparing for that team all winter, all summer,”...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bob Jones University#Georgia Southern#Eagles#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Arkansas Pulls Off Incredible Trick Play vs. Alabama

If you want to upset Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium, you need to be willing to make some gusty decisions. Well, that’s exactly what Arkansas coach Sam Pittman did in the fourth quarter of this Saturday’s game. After failing to convert on third down in Alabama territory, Arkansas brought out its...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Statistic

Scott Frost’s 2021 Nebraska Cornhuskers might be the greatest 3-8 team in the history of college football. That’s not saying much, of course, but it could spark some reason for optimism heading into the 2022 season. On Saturday, Nebraska lost another close one, falling to Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith dies at age 57

HENDERSON, Nev. --  Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was 57. The Raiders announced Smith's death Saturday, calling him an inspiration for smiling every day while always working for a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Smith was drafted in...
NFL
voiceofmotown.com

The Ultimate West Virginia Bowl Game Matchup

Morgantown, West Virginia – If the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-6) can win next weekend on the road against the Kansas Jayhawks (2-9), they will become bowl eligible and it could set up the ultimate bowl game matchup with none other than Dana Holgorsen and the Houston Cougars. Houston, currently 10-1...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

457K+
Followers
116K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy