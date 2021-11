Nvidia’s new technology is available for testing and it uses neural networks to animate digital faces using sound files. Nvidia’s open-source simulation platform has received a beta version of a new feature called Audio2Face. The new system will allow users to input audio files of voices. Then, an animated face will be automatically animated to match the voice lines. The current version uses a Digital Mark character model, but users could use any face with the same rigging and bones in its place.

