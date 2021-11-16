The RAFT Presentation

On Tuesday, November 9, the Mayor and Davenport City Council were presented with the final Flood Mitigation Study for Davenport’s riverfront. The presentation comes in advance of the Committee of Whole Meeting on Wednesday, November 17, to allow Council time to review the document and ask questions before considering acceptance. The public is also welcome to review the document and comment at the public hearing on November 17.

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO