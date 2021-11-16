The RAFT Presentation

Taylor residents are encouraged to attend the presentation of the draft Drainage Master Plan, presented by Taylor City Engineers on Tuesday, November 16 at the Taylor Public Library. The engineers will review the draft plan and invite public comment. All Taylor residents are welcome.
Executive Director Natalie Rohlfs for the Miami County Foundation, center, introduces current and former board members Doug Murray, left, and Richard Adams, right, as they announce that this year’s fall grant cycle is being dedicated to the memory of long-time board member and community leader, Joanna Hill-Heitzman. The ceremony took place during Friday’s 2021 Fall Grant Celebration at the Lincoln Community Center in Troy.
On Tuesday, November 9, the Mayor and Davenport City Council were presented with the final Flood Mitigation Study for Davenport’s riverfront. The presentation comes in advance of the Committee of Whole Meeting on Wednesday, November 17, to allow Council time to review the document and ask questions before considering acceptance. The public is also welcome to review the document and comment at the public hearing on November 17.
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, 47,257,270 Americans have been infected with the virus — and 765,010 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates […]
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in partnership with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will host a “Native American Artifacts” presented by Bob Hammel, Site Superintendent of Eldon Hazlet State Park at the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 10:00a.m. Bob will discuss some of...
