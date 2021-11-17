[eBrief] Get More from Your 4G

Speedb, the drop-in embeddable solution compliant with RocksDB storage engines, announced a strategic alliance with Redis, the home of the leading real-time data platform. Speedb’s enterprise-grade data engine technology will now be offered by Redis to their more than 8,000 customers as an option to support the largest deployments for Redis on Flash use cases. With Speedb as the data engine, Redis on Flash can generate up to double throughput, with half the latency, and double the capacity as compared to the same deployment with the RocksDB storage engine. Most importantly, when deployed with Speedb, Redis on Flash provides faster performance while remaining cost-efficient as a customer’s dataset grows.

