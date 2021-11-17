ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

[eBrief] Get More from Your 4G

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntroducing the industry’s first mobile optimization solution that dynamically boosts 4G and 5G subscriber Quality of Experience for each individual user session. Session Congestion Manager from Enea protects and boosts...

www.thefastmode.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

ADVA Launches Timing Solution for 5G Open RAN

ADVA recently launched its OSA 5400 TimeCard, enabling operators of data center network infrastructure and 5G open RAN architectures to achieve highly accurate and reliable distribution and synchronization of time. Built on the OSA 5400 SyncModule, ADVA’s new PCIe card brings sophisticated timing capabilities to any open compute server, transforming...
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

2022 Will Be a Year for Networking Transformation Featured

While the pandemic of the past two years brought a nightmarish situation to the world, it nevertheless helped service providers to realize that to keep up with the demands put on their networks, a network transformation is not only necessary, but also urgent and critical. Though service providers activities have...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Infovista Integrates Crowdsourced User Data to 5G Network Planning Suite

Infovista has integrated direct access to crowdsourced user data into Planet 7.5, an AI-powered planning and optimization solution. By automatically integrating processed data on how subscribers are using and experiencing operators’ services into Planet, network engineers can derive actionable insights from a detailed picture of traffic demand and network KPIs based on 9 billion data points collected daily worldwide.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Amdocs Claims 25 New 5G Operations and Monetization Projects in 2021

Amdocs recently announced business momentum of its 5G efforts, allowing service providers and startups to make today’s impossible, tomorrow’s possible with 5G, cloud and edge-based offerings. In 2021, Amdocs has engaged in more than 25 new 5G operations and monetization projects across 15 countries, including agreements with communications service providers...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4g#Network Congestion#Mobile#Latency#Ebrief
thefastmode.com

Communication on the Edge Featured

When the global COVID-19 pandemic kept us apart from friends, family, and colleagues at work, we learned how essential communication is to us. We found that it was possible to maintain personal bonds, learn, collaborate, and innovate together linked by digital connections. Now we start to get back together in person, these digital connections show no sign of fading away. If anything, COVID-19 has fundamentally accelerated the digital transformation of every aspect of life.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefastmode.com

Digital Transformation Reaches Adolescence - What’s Next? Featured

If 2021 was about digital transformation hitting adolescence but not quite maturity and 5G starting to tilt revenues upwards, then 2022 is going to see increased focus on the digitalisation of the customer experience though the start of hyper-personalisation activities. Tied in with the roll out of SA 5G, we...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Brazilian Pay-TV Operator SKY Taps Bwtech’s ML-based Intelligent Monitoring

Every day mobile operators need to identify and solve network problems to guarantee the quality of the service provided. This process involves a thorough investigation of elements, parameters, and KPIs, demanding a lot of time from the responsible teams. In this scenario, intelligent automation appears as a promising path to achieving the quality and efficiency expected.
WORLD
thefastmode.com

DOCOMO Digital Enables Google Play Direct Carrier Billing for Asiacell

DOCOMO Digital, the world’s preeminent mobile commerce enabler, has enabled direct carrier billing on Google Play for Asiacell, Iraq’s leading mobile carrier. As the largest global integrator of Google Play carrier billing, DOCOMO Digital will bring best-in-class service support and analytics to Asiacell as part of this integration. This is one of the early integrations to the recently introduced Google Standard Payments Platform. Asiacell subscribers can now pay for digital services and content as part of their mobile phone bills or pre-paid balances.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
thefastmode.com

Athonet Unveils Cloud-based NMS for Private LTE/5G RAN

Athonet on Tuesday introduced Bring Your Own RAN (BYORAN) program enabling organizations to choose the combination of radio products that meet the needs of the mix of applications in the enterprise or service provider setting; all managed from a single cloud-based dashboard. Athonet's "Bring Your Own RAN" offers a cloud-based...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

The Impact of 5G Development on Latency Featured

Shortening the latency of a network is key to increasing the number of possible users on a network and achieving efficiency in the future of remote working. The implications span many sectors from healthcare and energy, to online gaming, commercial drones, and VR-enabled production lines. For a conversation to happen,...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Keysight, Credo to Deliver 800 GE Readiness and Interoperability Testing

Keysight Technologies on Tuesday announced the company has collaborated with Credo to enable data center operators (DCOs) and the respective supply chain to validate the readiness of data center equipment in complex 800 Gigabit Ethernet (GE) environments. DCOs are moving towards 800GE to accelerate the upgrade cycle of switching silicon....
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

KDDI to Launch Next-gen Digital Advertising Platform with Supership

KDDI and Supership, Japan's leader in data-driven digital advertising, are jointly developing a next-generation digital advertising platform scheduled to launch in January 2022. The platform will prioritize data privacy while serving highly relevant advertising based on customer lifestyles. At the core, the patented technology provided by Novatiq enables advertisers to...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Cisco’s Cloud Networking and Automation Software to Power DISH 5G Network

DISH Wireless and Cisco on Wednesday announced a multi-layered agreement to accelerate 5G services in the United States. The partnership is designed to enable businesses to capitalize on DISH’s 5G network and application infrastructure to support new hybrid work models. Together with Cisco, DISH will unlock the value and benefit...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

NetSfere, Deutsche Telekom Partner to Deliver Mobile Messaging Platform

NetSfere, a global provider of next-generation secure and compliant messaging and mobility solutions, announced its partnership with Deutsche Telekom to deploy NetSfere’s secure mobile messaging platform in all St. Augustinus hospitals, a leading German healthcare group. Quick, instantaneous communication tools offer undisputed benefits to streamline staff communication, however, St. Augustinus...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Speedb Snaps up $4M and Launches on Redis

Speedb, the drop-in embeddable solution compliant with RocksDB storage engines, announced a strategic alliance with Redis, the home of the leading real-time data platform. Speedb’s enterprise-grade data engine technology will now be offered by Redis to their more than 8,000 customers as an option to support the largest deployments for Redis on Flash use cases. With Speedb as the data engine, Redis on Flash can generate up to double throughput, with half the latency, and double the capacity as compared to the same deployment with the RocksDB storage engine. Most importantly, when deployed with Speedb, Redis on Flash provides faster performance while remaining cost-efficient as a customer’s dataset grows.
MARKETS
thefastmode.com

NETSCOUT Integrates its Cyber Security Solution with AWS Security Hub

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS recently announced that AWS customers will now have added visibility and security when migrating workloads to AWS using NETSCOUT's Omnis Cyber Intelligence (OCI) integration with AWS Security Hub. NETSCOUT OCI is the industry's fastest and most scalable network security software solution, built on the foundation of the industry's...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Remote Working to Drive SD-WAN Revenue to Reach $5.5 billion by 2025, says Omdia

The demand for SD-WAN continued to grow in the second quarter of 2021 despite an already high baseline set in 2020 finds data from research group Omdia. Sales of SD-WAN solutions generated revenues of $844 million, over 30% more year-over-year, indicating that the COVID-19 pandemic is not having a significant negative impact on SD-WAN demand and could even be boosting aspects of the market.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

WBA, TIP Collaborate to Spur Adoption of 6 GHz WiFi with Open AFC

The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) announced an expansion of its relationship with the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) that will further TIP’s OpenAFC Software Group and help spur global adoption of Wi-Fi in the new 6 GHz unlicensed band. The partnership will maximize the full benefits of 6 GHz Wi-Fi –...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Globe Telecom Accelerates Rollout of its 5G-capable IBS

Globe Telecom is accelerating the rollout of its 5G-capable in-building solutions (IBS) to provide quality indoor coverage in key tourism-related destinations such as airports, shopping malls, and stadiums. IBS is used to extend and distribute cellular signals within a building or structure. Globe has successfully rolled out 5G IBS at...
RETAIL
thefastmode.com

Telco Cloud Revenue to Reach $29.3B in 2025, says ABI Research

Communication Service Providers (CSPs) seek to automate and transform their network and telco cloud infrastructure to capture new growth. This transformation is being driven by growth in user data demand, an increasingly complex network, a need to lower cost of operations, and new B2B revenue growth tied to 5G adoption. Consequently, CSPs recognize that they need to think about telco cloud planning and design, construction, maintenance, and network provisioning very differently to optimize telco cloud value and address key pain points.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy