Northwestern turns back New Orleans with strong finish
Pete Nance scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Ty Berry added 17 points, and Northwestern broke away late in the second half to defeat New Orleans 83-67 on Tuesday night.
The game was tied 35-all at halftime before New Orleans opened the second half with a 9-2 run. Northwestern (3-0) regained the lead at 51-50 on a pair of free throws by Julian Roper near the 10-minute mark.
One tie and six lead changes later, Berry and Robbie Beran made 3-pointers on consecutive possessions, giving Northwestern a 66-59 lead at 5:36. Later, Beran, Berry and Boo Buie buried 3-pointers for a 78-65 lead with just under three minutes remaining.
Buie finished with 13 points and nine assists. Berry made five of the Wildcats' 11 3-pointers.
Derek St. Hilaire scored 27 points to lead New Orleans (1-2). He is now averaging 22 points per game.
