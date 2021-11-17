ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Swain scores 23 to lift Yale over Siena 82-54

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cyysp3o00

Azar Swain had 23 points as Yale rolled past Siena 82-54 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Gabbidon had 12 points and eight rebounds for Yale (3-1). Isaiah Kelly added eight rebounds and three blocks.

Jackson Stormo had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Saints (0-3), who have lost three games by 20 points or more. Colby Rogers added 18 points. Michael Baer had seven rebounds.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Baltimore Sun

Three takeaways from No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball’s 69-67 win over Hofstra

No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball narrowly escaped with a 69-67 win over Hofstra on Friday night. From 3-point shooting struggles to junior forward Qudus Wahab not playing in the second half, here are three takeaways from a wild finish at Xfinity Center. Hofstra’s small lineup knocked Qudus Wahab out of the game. For a moment Wahab looked as if he was going to have a big game. The Georgetown ...
MARYLAND STATE
The Spun

Look: Arkansas Pulls Off Incredible Trick Play vs. Alabama

If you want to upset Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium, you need to be willing to make some gusty decisions. Well, that’s exactly what Arkansas coach Sam Pittman did in the fourth quarter of this Saturday’s game. After failing to convert on third down in Alabama territory, Arkansas brought out its...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Baer
voiceofmotown.com

The Ultimate West Virginia Bowl Game Matchup

Morgantown, West Virginia – If the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-6) can win next weekend on the road against the Kansas Jayhawks (2-9), they will become bowl eligible and it could set up the ultimate bowl game matchup with none other than Dana Holgorsen and the Houston Cougars. Houston, currently 10-1...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Williams scores 17 to lift Troy over Carver College 104-42

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Desmond Williams registered 17 points as Troy romped past Carver College 104-42 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams. Zay Williams had 13 points and eight rebounds for Troy. Kieffer Punter added 12 points. Duke Deen had nine assists and five steals.
TROY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale#Siena#Colby Rogers#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
WTOP

Harris scores 26 to lead Howard over Regent 118-54

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harris had 26 points as Howard rolled past Regent 118-54 on Wednesday. Harris made 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds and five steals. Kyle Foster had 18 points for Howard (2-0). Randall Brumant added 16 points. Steve Settle III had 13 points and six assists.
NBA
New Haven Register

Late touchdown lifts Harvard over Yale in The Game

NEW HAVEN — Wande Owens broke up the Harvard pass on first down from the Yale 12. Dathan Hickey denied Harvard’s Adam West the ball on second down. And Yale was two plays away from finishing off yet another comeback win against Harvard. Third down? Third down turned this into...
NEW HAVEN, CT
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Foster scores 16 to lift Howard over Bradley 76-64

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Kyle Foster had 16 points off the bench to carry Howard to a 76-64 win over Bradley on Saturday. Foster hit 5 of 6 3-pointers. Steve Settle III had 14 points for Howard (3-0). Elijah Hawkins added 14 points. He also had eight turnovers but only six assists. Randall Brumant had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Yale takes on Siena

Yale (2-1) vs. Siena (0-2) Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Yale and Siena look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of an ugly loss this past weekend. Siena lost 83-63 at home to Delaware on Saturday, while Yale came up short in an 80-44 game at Seton Hall on Sunday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

Miles Jr. scores 16 to carry TCU over Nicholls St. 63-50

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Mike Miles Jr. had 16 points as TCU topped Nicholls State 63-50 on Thursday night. Micah Peavy had 10 points for TCU (3-0). Ty Gordon had 12 points for the Colonels (3-2), Devante Carter and Latrell Jones each scored 11. ——— For more AP college basketball...
FORT WORTH, TX
Times Union

Yale men's basketball back from year off to play Siena

Yale men's basketball coach James Jones, a 1986 University at Albany graduate, took last year off from coaching. It wasn't voluntary. Yale didn't play at all in 2020-21 because the Ivy League canceled its season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now Jones and the Bulldogs (2-1) are back and playing...
ALBANY, NY
Derrick

Mills scores 13 to lift Florida State past Tulane 59-54

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Caleb Mills had 13 points and Cam'Ron Fletcher scored 11 off the bench and Florida State beat Tulane 59-54 on Wednesday night. Nobal Days' layup brought Tulane within 49-46 with 6:11 left, but Fletcher threw down a dunk as part of a three-point play, Malik Osborne added a dunk and Fletcher flushed another for a 56-46 Seminoles (2-1) lead.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC News

Eason propels LSU to 85-46 victory over McNeese

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Sophomore Tari Eason came off the bench to score 19 points and grab a career-high 14 rebounds and LSU breezed to an 85-46 victory over McNeese State in nonconference action Thursday night. Eason sank 8 of 13 shots from the floor and blocked three shots, notching...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Wrcbtv.com

Malachi Smith's late bucket lifts Mocs to 56-54 win over VCU

Sophomore guard Malachi Smith dropped 20 points and drilled the go-ahead jumper with less than a second left to help lift the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team to a 56-54 road win at perennial mid-major power VCU on Saturday afternoon inside a raucous Siegel Center in Richmond, Va. Following the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
spectrumlocalnews.com

Siena hoops' woes continue in loss to Yale

Tuesday night's 82-54 loss to Yale produced a similar script for Siena. The Saints (0-3) were competitive in the first half, but the Bulldogs of the Ivy League came out strong in the second half and never looked back. Siena has now lost its first three games of the season...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

457K+
Followers
116K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy