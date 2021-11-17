ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Fragala, Jenneto carry Delaware St. past Regent 84-30

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cyysAJN00

Dominik Fragala and Fahim Jenneto scored 15 points apiece as Delaware State routed Regent 84-30 on Tuesday night.

Myles Carter added 13 points for the Hornets, while Corey Perkins and Khyrie Staten each had 11. Carter also had six rebounds, while Perkins posted 10 assists and five steals.

Kristopher Smith had 11 points for the Royals, who play in the NCCAA.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfxrtv.com

McNeil scores 17 to carry Radford past Emory & Henry 84-72

RADFORD, Va. (AP) – Camron McNeil had 17 points off the bench to lift Radford to an 84-72 win over Emory & Henry in a season opener. Rashun Williams had 13 points for Radford. For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WFXR’s breaking news email list. Get breaking news,...
RADFORD, VA
The Baltimore Sun

Three takeaways from No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball’s 69-67 win over Hofstra

No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball narrowly escaped with a 69-67 win over Hofstra on Friday night. From 3-point shooting struggles to junior forward Qudus Wahab not playing in the second half, here are three takeaways from a wild finish at Xfinity Center. Hofstra’s small lineup knocked Qudus Wahab out of the game. For a moment Wahab looked as if he was going to have a big game. The Georgetown ...
MARYLAND STATE
abc17news.com

McGhee scores 21 to carry Liberty past Regent 85-24

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 21 points as Liberty romped past Regent 85-24. McGhee made 5 of 7 3-pointers. Joseph Venzant and Keegan McDowell each had 13 points for Liberty (1-0). Blake Preston added 10 points. Andrew Aiken, Randolph Holland and Stanley Adjei scored four points apiece to lead the Royals.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware College Basketball
Local
Delaware Basketball
Local
Delaware Sports
FOX Sports

Mosley carries Missouri St. past Alabama St. 78-60

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley had a career-high 31 points as Missouri State topped Alabama State 78-60 on Saturday night. Ja'Monta Black had 16 points for Missouri State (1-1). Gaige Prim added 11 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks. Donovan Clay had eight rebounds. Gerald Liddell had 14 points...
ALABAMA STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Pope scores 14 to lead Rider past Delaware St. 63-53

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Jeremiah Pope had 14 points off the bench to carry Rider to a 63-53 win over Delaware State on Sunday. Dwight Murray Jr. had 13 points for Rider (2-1). Dimencio Vaughn added 12 points. Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Myles Carter had 17...
DELAWARE STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

McEwen scores 21 to carry Weber St. past Duquesne 63-59

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Koby McEwen had 21 points as Weber State narrowly defeated Duquesne 63-59 on Monday night. Dillon Jones had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Weber State (2-0). Cody Carlson added 10 points. Jamison Overton had three blocks. Jackie Johnson III had 27 points for the Dukes (1-2)....
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hornets#Royals#Nccaa#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
ABC News

Virginia Tech wallops St. Francis (PA) in 2nd half, 85-55

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Keve Aluma and Nahiem Alleyne each scored 18 points and Virginia Tech routed St. Francis (PA) in the second half, 85-55 on Thursday night to earn its fourth straight win to start the season. The Hokies have outscored their opposition 309-198. Myles Thompson's jumper with 4:09 left...
BLACKSBURG, VA
ESPN

Purdue, Nova meet in Uncasville

Villanova (3-1) vs. Purdue (4-0) Hall of Fame Tip-Off Naismith , Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Villanova and Purdue are set to clash in a postseason game at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville. Purdue earned a 93-84 win over North Carolina in its most recent game, while Villanova won 71-53 against Tennessee in its last outing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Brown, Boyd carry Tennessee St. past Fisk University 111-56

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Christian Brown had 18 points to lead five Tennessee State players in double figures as the Tigers easily beat Fisk University 111-56 on Tuesday night. Dedric Boyd added 15 points for the Tigers. Kassim Nicholson chipped in 14, Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 13 and Carlos Marshall...
TENNESSEE STATE
newyorkcitynews.net

Sam Sessoms carries Penn State past St. Francis of Brooklyn

Sam Sessoms scored 26 points and host Penn State beat visiting St. Francis of Brooklyn 74-59 Thursday night in University Park, Pa. Sessoms delivered his most productive game since transferring from Binghamton to Penn State following the 2019-2020 season when he averaged 19.4 points. Before Thursday, his best game with Penn State was an 18-point showing on March 11 in a one-point loss to Wisconsin in the second round of the Big Ten tournament.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC News

Eason propels LSU to 85-46 victory over McNeese

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Sophomore Tari Eason came off the bench to score 19 points and grab a career-high 14 rebounds and LSU breezed to an 85-46 victory over McNeese State in nonconference action Thursday night. Eason sank 8 of 13 shots from the floor and blocked three shots, notching...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNCT

No. 6 Purdue tops No. 18 UNC 93-84 in Tip-Off tournament

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — No. 6 Purdue showed that its high-scoring offense works, no matter the level of competition. Sasha Stefanovic scored 23 points and Jaden Ivey put up 22 points to go along with his 10 rebounds as the Boilermakers beat No. 18 North Carolina 93-84 Saturday in the first round of the Hall […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

Reid carries Gardner-Webb past Carver College 100-38

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. -- Kareem Reid scored 20 points as Gardner-Webb rolled past Carver College 100-38 on Saturday. D'Maurian Williams had 13 points and eight rebounds for Gardner-Webb (1-3). Jordan Sears added 13 points and Lance Terry had 12. Ka'Jhun Gary had 10 points for the Cougars. Sincere Jacobs-Hollomon added...
BOILING SPRINGS, NC
ABC News

ABC News

457K+
Followers
116K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy