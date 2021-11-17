Arizona man accused of fatally shooting older brother in the back of the head

PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of shooting his older brother to death.

According to the Arizona Republic, Phoenix Police officers responded to an area near 83rd and Union Hills Drive around 7:30 p.m., where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, 46-year-old Armando Carrillo, was pronounced dead at the scene, KSAZ-TV reports.

KSAZ reports the victim’s brother, 42-year-old Daniel Carrillo, was arrested in connection to Armando’s death. KPHO/KTVK-TV reports that Daniel allegedly shot his brother in the back of the head.

Citing court documents, KPHO/KTVK reports Daniel’s family said Daniel "had been complaining about issues related to alcohol abuse and relationship problems."

Daniel’s family reportedly took him to his father’s house for help after receiving alarming text messages from him.

Daniel reportedly drank beer as his family picked him up, and he continued to drink at his father’s house. On the way, KPHO/KTVK says Daniel had gotten into a fight with another brother.

According to KPHO/KTVK, court documents say Armando was sitting on the couch while Daniel was lying down and that "at some point Daniel stood up and left the room." Their father reportedly "heard gunshots and turned around to see Daniel standing behind the couch where Armando was sitting. Daniel was holding a handgun."

Daniel’s family reportedly believes he brought a 9mm gun with him to his father’s house. KPHO/KTVK reports that Daniel had the weapon in his possession when he was arrested. Court documents reportedly say there was "no argument between Daniel and Armando before the shooting" and that it was done "without any warning or provocation."

Maricopa County Jail records show he was booked on a first-degree murder charge. He is being held on a $1 million bond. If posted, KPHO/KTVK says Pretrial Services will oversee electronic monitoring and supervision.