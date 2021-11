Dodge is one of the coolest, if not the coolest, brand in America, and it's not just because the Detroit automaker crams massive supercharged engines into everything it can. Sure, a Hellcat-powered coupe, sedan, and SUV make for an entertaining time, but it's the little things that matter just as much. Nobody has more exciting colors and names for those colors than Dodge; there's always a new finish available for the brand's machines, and with names like Rotten Avocado, you don't have to even see the color to get your imagination tingling. Even the Dodge Durango gets access to cool colors, and for 2022, there are two returning favorites, but the additions have their drawbacks.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO