Basketball

Notre Dame has 3 with double-doubles, beats High Point 70-61

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 4 days ago

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Paul Atkinson Jr. scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Notre Dame beat High Point 70-61 on Tuesday night. Atkinson, a Yale transfer, was 7-of-11 shooting from the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
High Point University Athletics

High Point Faces Notre Dame for First Time in Program History on ACCN Tuesday Night 8:00 PM

Tuesday, Nov. 16 -- VS Notre Dame (Purcell Pavilion) 8:00 PM on ACCN. Live Stats | Watch | High Point Hoops Media Guide 2021-22 | Game Notes | Listen. The High Point University men's basketball team will play its second straight road contest against a power-five team as HPU faces Notre Dame on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 8:00 PM. The game will air on the ACC Network and will be HPU's first two games already scheduled to air on national television with HPU's clash with Kentucky on the last day of 2021 slated for the SEC Network. The Panthers head to Purcell Pavilion after facing Northwestern in Evanston, IL last Friday night.
HIGH POINT, NC

