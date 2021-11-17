ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Here's What Klay Thompson Tweeted After The Warriors Beat The Nets

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jxcGD_0cyypEwu00

Klay Thompson sent out a tweet on Tuesday night after the Golden State Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Golden State Warriors crushed the Brooklyn Nets 117-99 in Brooklyn at Barclays Center on Tuesday night.

After the game, five-time All-Star Klay Thompson sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Thompson has not played in two seasons due to injuries, and they have not made the postseason in either season without him.

In fact, Thompson still has a streak of making five straight NBA Finals and five straight trips to the All-Star game.

However, the Warriors even without Thompson, are on a roll to start the new season.

The win over the Nets gives them a 12-2 record in their first 14 games, which is the best record in the NBA.

As for the Nets, they fell to 10-5 on the season, but are still 9-3 in their last 12 games.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma tweeted about their winning streak. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Kyle Kuzma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#The Golden State Warriors#The Brooklyn Nets#Nba Finals#The Washington Wizards#The New Orleans Pelicans
basketball-addict.com

Warriors news: Steve Kerr reveals bold plan to get Klay Thompson, James Wiseman playing again

The Golden State Warriors have been impressive so far this season, and they’re winning even without two of the most important players on their roster. It has become abundantly clear, however, that both Klay Thompson and James Wiseman are now nearing their respective return to the court. On Sunday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr provided […] The post Warriors news: Steve Kerr reveals bold plan to get Klay Thompson, James Wiseman playing again appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Klay Thompson injury update: Steve Kerr says Warriors star guard played five-on-five this week as return nears

The Golden State Warriors already have the NBA's best record, and reinforcements are on the way. According to coach Steve Kerr, Warriors guard Klay Thompson, who missed the past two seasons in their entirety due to ACL and Achilles injuries, participated in five-on-five action in practice for the first time this week. This doesn't mean that a return to game action is imminent for the former All-Star, but it's a positive sign of progress nonetheless.
NBA
The Spun

What The NBA World Is Saying About Klay Thompson’s Recovery

Following an 9-1 start to the 2021-22 season, the Golden State Warriors are clearly the best team in the NBA right now. Just wait until they add Klay Thompson back into the mix. Thompson continues to work his way back from a number of injuries he’s sustained these past few...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Klay Thompson, James Wiseman injuries

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has revealed that Klay Thompson and James Wiseman “will not be stepping on an NBA court next week.”. Thompson has missed 29 months through injury after tearing his left ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals and tearing his right Achilles on November 18, 2020. Speaking to reporters after the Warriors’ game against the Brooklyn Nets, Kerr said that Thompson has already started playing 5-on-5 games on his road to recovery. However, he added that this progress does not mean fans will be seeing Thompson lining up alongside Curry and co. any time soon.
NBA
Mercury News

Warriors eye returns of Klay Thompson, James Wiseman as they hit the road

SAN FRANCISCO — The Warriors hit the road for the next week, but two players will stay behind with the hope that one of, if not both, James Wiseman and Klay Thompson’s returns could be on the horizon when they come home from a four-game East Coast swing. There is...
NBA
Yardbarker

Here's What Steve Nash Said About Kyrie Irving Before The Nets Hosted The Warriors

Steve Nash spoke about Kyrie Irving before the Nets host the Golden State Warriors in Brooklyn on Tuesday. View the original article to see embedded media. The Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors are playing for the first time this season on Tuesday evening at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
583
Followers
234
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy