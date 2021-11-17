ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We’ve done all your Thanksgiving meal research so you don’t have to

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooking for Thanksgiving can be stressful — nobody wants dry meat or bland stuffing — and we get it. Instead of being stuck in your kitchen for hours, here are 18 options for Thanksgiving dinner that are already cooked and prepared so you don’t have to do the work....

Lifestyle
