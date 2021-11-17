ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Motorcycle driver dead after crash in Silver Spring

By Katie Misuraca
 4 days ago

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A 28-year-old man is dead after he collided with a car Tuesday night.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to a crash at the intersection of Columbia Pike and Stewart Lane just before 5:30 p.m.

According to a press release, the driver of a black motorcycle was traveling down Columbia Pike when he collided with a blue 2021 Volkswagen Jetta which stopped at the traffic signal at Steward Lane.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver wasn’t wearing a helmet.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

WDVM 25

Driver in crash killed on I-270; MSP investigating

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — One person is dead following a tractor-trailer crash on I-270 early this Friday morning. Police say it happened just after 2 a.m. on northbound lanes before Middlebrook Road in Germantown.Maryland State Police said the vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road when a truck crashed into the back of […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Police investigating body found floating near pier in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va (WDVM)- The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a body was found floating near the pier on Saturday. There was a heavy police presence after police said they were called to the scene in the unit block of Duke St. Officers say they discovered an unknown deceased person floating near the pier. No […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WDVM 25

One man shot at Potomac Mills Mall, investigation underway

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — An investigation is underway in Woodbridge, Virginia after one person has been sent to a hospital with a gunshot wound. According to Prince William County Police, the shooting was contained to one store in the mall. Police first responded around 3:09 p.m. Police said that the investigation has revealed […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

45-year-old Maryland man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Police Department has made an arrest in the fatal Arlandria crash that happened Saturday, Nov. 13. Saturday’s hit-and-run claimed the life of Roy Saravia Alvarez, of Alexandria. To read more about previous reports click here. The police department issued a warrant for involuntary manslaughter on Thursday for the driver of […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Frederick man arrested for attempted murder

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department arrested a man who they said planned for and attempted to kill another person. Police first responded to the 400 block of East Patrick Street on Thursday morning. Police learned that the victim was at their vehicle was in the area when the suspect, David Clayton Hanson, […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

Four dead after apparent murder-suicide involving former Baltimore County officer and family

11/19/21 10:37 a.m. — WDVM initially reported that a shooting ensued between police and the car of interest. This information has since been updated, Maryland State Police has specified that no shooting occurred between officers and the suspect. UPDATE 11/19/21 8:04 a.m. — Maryland State Police are calling Thursday’s incident an apparent murder-suicide after identifying […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Large police presence around Waynesboro, possible mass casualty

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WDVM) — Multiple police agencies are involved in what may involve a mass casualty in the area of Midvale Road and Ringgold Pike just south of the Pennsylvania and Maryland line. Police said to expect a major traffic delay. There is currently no threat to the public. A tweet from Pennsylvania State Police […]
WAYNESBORO, PA
WDVM 25

MCPD investigating “financial improprieties” in MCPS Department of Transportation

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public Schools recently became aware of allegations of possible “financial improprieties” in their Department of Transportation. Both the department’s director and assistant director have been placed on administrative leave while Montgomery County Police investigate. According to the school system, the allegations were immediately reported once they were made aware […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Missing Indigenous transgender woman last seen in 2019

GROVE, Okla. (NewsNation Now) — In March of 2019, 25-year-old Aubrey Dameron left her family home at 3:30 in the morning in the small town of Grove, Oklahoma, telling her mom she was going to meet someone. She hasn’t been seen since. The family believes a hate crime is at the root of Dameron’s disappearance. […]
GROVE, OK
