Motorcycle driver dead after crash in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A 28-year-old man is dead after he collided with a car Tuesday night.
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to a crash at the intersection of Columbia Pike and Stewart Lane just before 5:30 p.m.
According to a press release, the driver of a black motorcycle was traveling down Columbia Pike when he collided with a blue 2021 Volkswagen Jetta which stopped at the traffic signal at Steward Lane.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver wasn’t wearing a helmet.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.
