Stories shared at Rockford’s “Human Library”

By WTVO
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford University took the saying “I’m an open book” to a whole new level.

Participants had the chance to scan a “Human Library” Tuesday night.

These events happen across the globe. People with an impactful story to share play the part of the “books,” then “readers” listen to the message. Topics included immigration, autism, sexism and more.

Organizers said one of the main takeaways of the library is finding similarities and differences.

“I think it really shows how humanity is so broad, and so diverse, and it really can highlight all of our very unique qualities and all of the short stories that we have to share,” said Joanna Mladic, Forum Administrator at Rockford University.

This was the second time Rockford University hosted the “Human Library.”

City
Rockford, IL
