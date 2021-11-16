ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

First COVID-19 DNA vaccine approved, others in hot pursuit

By Cormac Sheridan, View author publications, Google Scholar
 8 days ago

India’s approval of a nucleic acid vaccine hints at a solution for low-income nations—if the limitations of current delivery technology can be overcome. The Emergency Use Authorization of a DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine by India’s regulator is a milestone for a nucleic acid...

Wired

New Covid Drugs Are Here—and They Could Change the Pandemic

First, in early October, the transnational pharmaceutical company Merck and a biotech company called Ridgeback announced that molnupiravir, a decades-old antiviral drug invented at Emory University, reduced the risk of hospitalizations and deaths in people with Covid-19 by a respectable 50 percent. Then, in early November, the equally transnational pharmaceutical company Pfizer (you might remember it from its mRNA-based Covid vaccine) announced that its purpose-built antiviral Paxlovid likewise reduced the hospital-and-death risk in high-risk Covid patients by a whopping 89 percent.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MyChesCo

INOVIO Expands INNOVATE Phase 3 Trial for COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Candidate

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO) announced that it recently received authorization from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO)’s Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to proceed with the Phase 3 segment of INOVIO’s global Phase 2/3 trial, INNOVATE (INOVIO INO-4800 Vaccine Trial for Efficacy), in India for INO-4800, its DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19. INOVIO is partnering with Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co., Ltd. (Advaccine) to conduct the INNOVATE Phase 3 segment in multiple countries in Latin America, Asia, and Africa. Regulatory authorization in India follows authorizations from health authorities in Brazil, Philippines, Mexico and Colombia.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Vaxine to file for Australian approval of protein subunit Covid-19 vaccine

Vaxine is looking to bring its Australia-developed Covid-19 vaccine home. The Adelaide-based company is aiming to file for provisional approval of its protein subunit Covid-19 vaccine SpikoGen to the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) this week, vaccine developer Nikolai Petrovsky says. The application will be based on Phase III data collected in Iran.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Philippines approves emergency use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

MANILA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Philippines has approved the emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine by Novavax Inc (NVAX.O), its food and drug agency chief said on Wednesday, the ninth vaccine approved in the Southeast Asian country. The nanoparticle vaccine, under the brand name Covovax, will be manufactured by...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Vietnam approves India's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin

HANOI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam has approved India's Covaxin vaccine for emergency use, the ninth to be endorsed in the country, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday. The government said in July it was seeking to secure 15 million doses of the Covaxin vaccine made by Bharat Biotech.
WORLD
weisradio.com

COVID-19 live updates: Israel approves vaccination for younger children

(NEW YORK) — As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 763,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering. Just 68.8% of Americans ages 12 and up are...
WORLD
Nature.com

Do vaccines protect against long COVID? What the data say

Vaccines reduce the risk of developing COVID-19 — but studies disagree on their protective effect against long COVID. You have full access to this article via your institution. Physiotherapist David Putrino’s neurological rehabilitation clinics used to treat about 50 people each week with conditions such as chronic pain, Parkinson’s disease...
PHARMACEUTICALS
1380kcim.com

COVID-19 Booster Vaccines Approved For All Adults Over 18

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have now authorized booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for all adults age 18 and over. Prior to this announcement, eligibility had been limited to individuals age 65 and older and those who lived or worked in high-risk environments. Those who have received a single shot of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster dose two months after their initial vaccination. The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports that as of Monday, 74 percent of Iowans age 18 and older and 71 percent age 12 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine. With the recent authorization of pediatric Pfizer vaccines, over 31,000 Iowans in the five to 11 age range have received their first virus inoculation. While fewer children have been sick with COVID compared to adults, the department says children can be infected and there is no way to predict whether they will have a severe or mild case of the virus. Some children, 63 cases in Iowa, have developed a rare and serious disease linked to COVID, multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C). More information on that disease can be found through the link included below. Vaccines are available through Carroll County Public Health, at Manning Regional Healthcare Center, the St. Anthony and McFarland Clinics and at pharmacies throughout the region. Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to talk with their healthcare provider.
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheConversationAU

Will Australia follow Europe into a fourth COVID wave? Boosters, vaccinating kids, ventilation and masks may help us avoid it

Europe is facing a fourth wave of COVID. As we watch on, it is reasonable to ask whether Australia will be confronted with the same fate. Several factors will determine this: vaccination rates, high uptake of third dose boosters, vaccination of children and whether a comprehensive strategy of ventilation with vaccine-plus measures including masks, testing and tracing are used. New OzSAGE modelling for NSW shows possible increasing cases from mid-December with a predicted peak in February 2022, despite high vaccination rates. OzSAGE warns if contact tracing is not maintained and children 5–11 remain unvaccinated, hospitals may be overwhelmed again. But...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Recombinant protein subunit vaccine booster following two-dose inactivated vaccines dramatically enhanced anti-RBD responses and neutralizing titers against SARS-CoV-2 and Variants of Concern

As of October, 2021, SARS-CoV-2 has infected more than 230 million people; promoting roll-out vaccinations could help build herd immunity for the pandemic. However, the waning of antibody in magnitude and decreased protective efficacy in multiple types of vaccines have been reported. Along with the circulating variants to some degree escaping from immune response, these led to the argument of further booster vaccination in recipients who have previously received "priming" vaccination. Recent studies reported that a third homologous dose showed a satisfying safety profile and higher immune response, including BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine, CoronaVac inactivated vaccine and BBIBP-CorV vaccine.1,2,3 Additionally, heterologous prime-boost vaccination of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 followed by BNT162b2 induced a higher neutralizing activity compared to two homologous doses of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19.4 Until now, the effect of heterologous vaccination of recombinant protein subunit vaccine primed with two doses of inactivated vaccines has not been evaluated, and data along this line could provide further evidence in establishing future global boosting strategies.
PHARMACEUTICALS
leedaily.com

Pfizer CEO’s Wife Is ‘Alive’ And Well, She Is Suffering from COVID-19 Vaccine

The Assertion the Wife of Pfizer’s Ceo Died as a Result of Covid-19 Vaccination Effects. After being criticized for spreading false information by erroneously reporting that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had been arrested by the FBI this week, conservativebeaver.com has published another post alleging that Bourla’s wife, Myriam Bourla, has “died from complications of the COVID-19 vaccination.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

What are the side effects for the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots?

All American adults became eligible for the COVID-19 booster shots last week after both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration approved the shots. But now there are lingering questions about side effects for people who get the booster shots, especially if they’ve decided...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

A nationwide web-based survey of oncologic surgeons to clarify the current status of preoperative assessment for elderly cancer surgery patients in Japan

Elderly cancer patients requiring surgical treatment are increasing, and the deterioration of quality of life and shortening of healthy life expectancy due to postoperative complications represent major problems. This study investigated the current status of medical treatment, including perioperative evaluations, for elderly cancer patients requiring surgical treatment at cancer treatment facilities nationwide. A total of 436 cancer care facilities around Japan were invited to participate in this web-based survey regarding management of cancer patients"‰â‰¥"‰65Â years old who had undergone surgical treatment in 2018. A total of 919 department heads from 245 facilities agreed to participate. Although most respondents answered that performance status, preoperative examinations, and comorbidities were important when deciding on a treatment plan, age, Geriatric Assessment (GA), and guidelines were "not important" for"‰>"‰10% of all respondents. GA was familiar to 195 department heads (21%), and awareness of GA was significantly lower among respondents from medical education institutions than the other types of hospitals (18.5% vs 26.3%; P"‰="‰0.006). This large survey revealed that the use of GA is not widespread, and its awareness in medical education institutions remains low. We believe that accumulating evidence of geriatric oncology surgery is an urgent issue in Japan.
CANCER

