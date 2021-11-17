ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwestern turns back New Orleans with strong finish

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Pete Nance scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Ty Berry added 17 points, and Northwestern broke away late in the second half to defeat New Orleans 83-67 on Tuesday night....

