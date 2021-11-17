‘Just find my baby!’: Gallatin mother makes desperate plea for missing 3-year-old son

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The mother of missing 3-year-old Noah Clare hopes a recent AMBER Alert will be the key to finding her son safely.

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER alert for Noah Clare . Investigators say he was kidnapped by his father, 35-year-old Jacob “Jake” Clare, alongside his 16-year-old cousin Amber Clare.

Noah vanished on November 6. He was supposed to be dropped off to his mother Amanda in Gallatin, but never showed up.

“It’s been torture. It’s been a nightmare,” said Amanda Ennis, Noah’s mom. “It’s something that I would never wish my worst enemy to go through.”

Ennis and her family have pushed for an AMBER alert to be issued since Noah’s disappearance, but investigators said the case did not meet the established criteria for issuing an AMBER alert.

“There’s a lot of bureaucratic red tape involved,” said Adam Ennis, Amanda’s brother, and Noah’s uncle. “We hope that it’s on everyone’s phone in a state where he may be…some people aren’t on social media.”

An AMBER Alert was also issued in Arizona after Investigators say Jake’s gray Subaru Legacy was seen in the western part of the state. Initially, the car had unique bumper stickers on it, but recent photos show those have since been removed. The vehicle was located in San Clemente, California, TBI announced in a tweet late Tuesday afternoon.

Amanda is now hopeful and making a desperate plea. “Find him please – Just find my baby!”

Jake Clare is described as 35 years old, 6-foot-7, and 200 pounds.

Noah Clare was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt, a black jacket, and black shoes.

Age: 3

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′5″

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M056560540

Missing From: Gallatin, Tennessee

Missing Since: Nov. 6

Anyone who may have information on their whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND . Those who may have seen them, are asked to call 911 immediately.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.