Energy Industry

Coming off climate talks, US to hold huge crude sale in Gulf

By MATTHEW BROWN, JANET McCONNAUGHEY Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department on Wednesday will auction vast oil and gas reserves in the Gulf of Mexico estimated to hold up to 1.1 billion barrels of crude, the first such sale under President Joe Biden and a harbinger of the challenges he faces to reach climate...

dallassun.com

Biden's bluff drags oil prices down

Oil prices have continued to fall this week as rumors of President Biden tapping into US oil reserves combined with a resurgence in covid cases in Europe created fresh bearish sentiment. Resurgent Covid fears triggered by a fresh surge in European cases weighed on oil prices this week, dragging the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Autoblog

EV credit, methane fees: What $555 billion Biden climate plan would do

The spending bill House Democrats passed Friday and sent to the Senate calls for the largest-ever investment in fighting climate change: $555 billion on clean power, electric vehicles and resilience to global warming. The White House has said the bill, which faces an uncertain fate in the Senate, sets the...
ENVIRONMENT
Birmingham Star

Russian fleet en route to US to help battle fuel crisis

The US is reportedly getting ready to receive a bulk shipment of diesel fromenergy-rich Russia as Washington strives to cool down the fuel's retail price, which has recently hit its highest level since 2014. Some two million barrels of Russian diesel carried by four tankers are currently heading to the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WSAV News 3

US climate pledge faces test in Senate with global impact

WASHINGTON (AP) — After talking the climate talk at U.N. negotiations in Scotland, the Biden administration now tests whether a divided United States can walk the climate walk: push a massive investment for a new era of clean energy through the narrowest of margins in the Senate. The House passed a roughly $2 trillion social policy […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kansas Reflector

U.S. Senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs

Days after global leaders agreed for the first time to decrease coal usage and subsidies for fossil fuels, U.S. senators battled over rising gasoline prices and urged action on the high cost of energy — including by increasing production of coal, oil and gas. The Tuesday hearing, led by Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman […] The post U.S. Senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arcamax.com

Editorial: America's conversion to electric cars ignores a major strategic vulnerability

As the United States tries to wean itself from fossil fuels and rebuild its infrastructure to make electric car usage more feasible, policymakers need to ask whether the nation is prepared for a risky trade-off: tying Americans to dependence on yet another foreign source of energy. The electricity powering these vehicles is generated entirely at home, but electric cars are useless without batteries, and one nation completely dominates the battery market: China.
POLITICS
DailyFx

Crude Oil Fundamental Forecast: US and China Square Off Against OPEC

Reports that China and the US are coordinating inventory releases weighed on sentiment. Market impact puts OPEC in tough spot with incoming forecasted market surplus by 2022. The coordination between Biden and Xi represents a surprising development at a time when US-Sino relations continue to deteriorate. Biden has pressured OPEC and its allies to pump more oil into the global market as the US leader faces increased political pressure, even from some in his party. Inflation, which is in part due to rising oil prices, is a key sticking point for the administration.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
InvestorPlace

7 Stocks That Could Get a Big Boost From Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ Bill

Most news from the Capitol this month has centered around the bipartisan infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signed into law earlier this week. It allocates significant funding for all things related to infrastructure, including electric vehicle charging. Now, lawmakers have switched their focus to a softer side of infrastructure, as debate heats up around the Build Back Better bill. This second piece of legislation promises to fund things like universal preschool and reduce prescription drug costs. Following a vote in the House of Representatives today, what are some potential Build Back Better stocks to watch?
STOCKS
kadn.com

Oil prices begin to plunge

LAFAYETTE, LA (KADN) - The price of oil is decreasing and many think this means the price of gas will drop. Oil prices slumped after being hit by a surge in the dollar after President Joe Biden said his administration was looking for ways to reduce energy costs amid a broader surge in inflation.
TRAFFIC
AFP

Climate envoy Kerry voices hope for more US-China cooperation

United States climate envoy John Kerry voiced hope on Friday that Beijing and Washington would work together more closely on the climate emergency after they struck a pact to accelerate action against greenhouse gas emissions. Speaking at a forum in Singapore, the former secretary of state emphasised cooperation -- even as the rivals spar over other flashpoint issues such as Taiwan. "I hope that our working together will increase the sharing of data, increase the sharing of options and begin to engage us in a very important dialogue with the top leadership of both of our countries," Kerry said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. "China agreed to work with us to lay out an ambitious -- and those are the words -- ambitious national action plan, which China must submit and begin acting on by COP 27, a year from now," he added.
AGRICULTURE
wdnonline.com

Lankford Presses on How Biden’s Policies Will Hurt US Energy Costs

WASHINGTON, DC – Senator James Lankford (R-OK) participated in a Senate Energy and Natural Resources hearing to discuss the impact of the Biden Administration’s policies on traditional energy taking an abrupt backseat to unpredictable renewables, particularly while Americans are already feeling the effects of rising inflation and projected skyrocketing costs to heat homes this winter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
stockxpo.com

U.S. holds historic oil and gas lease sale in Gulf of Mexico days after climate summit

An oil and gas drilling platform stands offshore as waves churned from Tropical Storm Karen come ashore in Dauphin Island, Alabama, October 5, 2013. The Biden administration on Wednesday is opening more than 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico to auction for oil and gas drilling, a record offshore lease sale that will lock in years of planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

