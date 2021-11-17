ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI Raids Home of Elections Official Tied to QAnon Voter Fraud Scheme

By Will Sommer
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FBI agents on Tuesday raided the home of a Colorado elections official who was involved in an amateur QAnon-tied investigation of voter fraud in the 2020 election. Federal, state, and local law enforcement searched...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Westword

Ex-Lauren Boebert Insider Sherronna Bishop's Claims About FBI Raid on Her Home

On November 16, an FBI raid on the home of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who's among the elected officials most vigorously pushing false claims of election fraud, made headlines nationwide. So, too, did alleged horror stories of the ordeal she shared with MyPillow CEO and Donald Trump ally Mike Lindell — an account that Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein have both denied.
MESA COUNTY, CO
westernslopenow.com

Clerk Tina Peters speaks out on FBI raid at her home

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (FOX) – Mesa County Clerk, Tina Peters has been at the center of a criminal probe by the FBI, and her home is now one of four Western Colorado locations recently searched by law enforcement. The FBI, the Colorado Attorney General’s office, and local authorities conducted the...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
KJCT8

FBI raids homes of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and Lauren Boebert’s former campaign manager

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Early Tuesday morning the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed search warrants at four locations in western Colorado. According to Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, the state attorney general’s office and local authorities conducted the searches Tuesday in Mesa and Garfield Counties. The court-ordered search was part of an investigation of alleged election security breaches conducted by Mesa County officials.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KTAR.com

2 more Arizona inmates accused of voter fraud in 2020 election

PHOENIX — Two more Arizona inmates were accused of voting in the 2020 election despite being convicted felons who didn’t have their voting rights restored, bringing the total filed by the attorney general’s office to five. Michael Damian Herrera, 25, and Shadae Alexis Smith, 29, were each indicted on one...
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Cop Fired Over Rittenhouse Donation Demands His Job Back

A former Virginia police officer who was fired for anonymously donating to a Kyle Rittenhouse defense fund is now demanding his job back after the teen was acquitted, reports the Daily Mail. Norfolk Police Lieutenant William Kelly anonymously donated $25 to an online campaign for Rittenhouse, along with a note that read: “God Bless. Thank you for your courage. Keep your head up. You’ve done nothing wrong. Every rank-and-file police officer supports you.” After a group of hackers outed him and his donation went public in an article by The Guardian, the Norfolk police chief and city manager fired Kelly amid widespread public outrage. Kelly has since filed a grievance over what he described as the “hypocrisy” of the police chief attending a BLM protest earlier this year.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Peters
Person
Mike Lindell
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Case Already Closed? Latest Update on Fugitive's Case And Why People Believe He's Guilty Despite Lack of Evidence Revealed

There hasn't been any news on the Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito case in a long time, and many people are wondering what's going on. Despite the fact that the fugitive's involvement in Gabby Petito's case has been ongoing for more than a month since his remains were discovered in a Florida park, News Nation Now journalist Brian Entin has confirmed that determining the fugitive's role in the investigation is ongoing.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Election Fraud#Qanon
Popculture

Rapper Hit With 28-Month Sentence After Being Caught With Massive Amount of Drugs

Rapper Nines from is going to jail for smuggling nearly 62 pounds of cannabis into the U.K. The 31-year-old rapper — whose real name is Courtney Freckleton — was caught bringing the drug into the country with the help of his 35-year-old accomplice Jason Thompson. According to a report by The BBC, Freckleton will serve 28 months in prison for the crime, sparking a huge debate among fans online.
CELEBRITIES
Magnolia State Live

Former city clerk charged with pocketing residents’ water bill payments, faces decades in prison, thousands in fines

A former deputy municipal clerk in a Mississippi town was arrested Thursday for allegedly embezzling cash from residents paying their water bills. Juanyana Holloway, 23, who worked for the Town of Sumrall, was arrested after being indicted for fraud, alteration of records and embezzlement by a local grand jury. Special agents with state Auditor Shad White’s office also handed Holloway a $28,686 demand letter. The amount includes interest and investigative expenses, White said in a news release.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Kamala Harris says Rittenhouse verdict ‘speaks for itself’ and shows there is more to do make justice system ‘more equitable’

Kamala Harris says the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict “speaks for itself” and shows that America has more to do make its justice system “more equitable.”The vice president – a former attorney general of California – was asked about the teenager’s acquittal over killing two protesters and injuring another during the 2020 Kenosha protests, as she boarded Air Force Two in Columbus, Ohio.“My impressions about the verdict is that the verdict really speaks for itself. As many of you know I’ve spent a majority of my career working to make the criminal justice system more equitable and clearly there’s a lot more work...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Three Cops Charged After ‘Unreasonable and Excessive’ Arrest of Black Teen

Federal prosecutors have charged three New Jersey police officers with a civil rights violation after the trio was captured on body-cam footage kicking snow in the face of a handcuffed Black teenager four years ago, reports PennLive. Retired Lt. Michael Delahanty and officers Matthew Przemieniecki and Justin Ubry of Ewing, New Jersey, have been charged in a two-count indictment with “deprivation of rights under color of law,” according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Rolling Stone

Throat-Stabbing and Tattoo Removal by ‘Flaming Log’: Two White Supremacist Gang Members Convicted in Federal RICO Case

On Thursday, federal authorities announced the conviction of a Texas man and a Missouri man in a federal RICO case against members of Neo-Nazi prison gang the Aryan Circle. The indictment describes crimes attributed to the gang that include murder, stabbings, kidnappings, and burning off one another’s gang tattoos with flaming logs and hot metal pipes. “Today’s verdicts keep two violent white supremacists from wreaking havoc and hate on the streets of America,” said Fred Milanowski, the special agent in charge for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Houston, in a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy