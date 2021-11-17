FBI Raids Home of Elections Official Tied to QAnon Voter Fraud Scheme

A former Virginia police officer who was fired for anonymously donating to a Kyle Rittenhouse defense fund is now demanding his job back after the teen was acquitted, reports the Daily Mail. Norfolk Police Lieutenant William Kelly anonymously donated $25 to an online campaign for Rittenhouse, along with a note that read: “God Bless. Thank you for your courage. Keep your head up. You’ve done nothing wrong. Every rank-and-file police officer supports you.” After a group of hackers outed him and his donation went public in an article by The Guardian, the Norfolk police chief and city manager fired Kelly amid widespread public outrage. Kelly has since filed a grievance over what he described as the “hypocrisy” of the police chief attending a BLM protest earlier this year.

