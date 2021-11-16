ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas, FL

‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ Vinyl Soundtrack Is Coming Soon!

By Mike Phalin
piratesandprincesses.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt feels like Christmas now that I know that one of the greatest Muppet movies ever made is getting a vinyl soundtrack! Coming on Black Friday (11/26), iam8bit is offering two variants of The Muppet Christmas Carol soundtrack. Yes, this is an official release from Disney Records. The pressings...

www.piratesandprincesses.net

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Netflix's Love Hard Soundtrack Is Perfect For A Rockin' Christmas

The holidays are a time for romance, which is why holiday movies almost always seem to revolve around the search for love. Whether it's heading out of the city for the holidays to meet that hometown guy or pretending to have a partner only to realize your fake date should be real, every romantic trope finds its way under the mistletoe. But the best romantic films are the ones with memorable music, and the songs on Netflix’s Love Hard soundtrack just may be what makes this new school romantic tale an instant classic.
TV & VIDEOS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Audience member disrupts Guthrie's 'A Christmas Carol'

The Guthrie Theater's traditional holiday production of "A Christmas Carol" became more dramatic than usual on its opening night Friday, when a woman in the audience stood and screamed at other attendees for about half an hour before being escorted out. In a brief video taken by an audience member...
THEATER & DANCE
do512family.com

A Christmas Carol is Back at ZACH Theatre

Get all the holiday feels at ZACH Theatre‘s most popular show! After two years, this musical production is BACK and promises all-new music and surprises to ring in the season. You can see this lively, fresh take on A Christmas Carol from November 24–January 2, 2022 inside ZACH’s Topfer Theatre.
PERFORMING ARTS
twincitiesgeek.com

The Guthrie Brings a Fresh Take to A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol has been a beloved annual tradition at the Guthrie Theater since 1975 (except, of course, in 2020). While the production is always well done, it is hardly unique, since various adaptations of Charles Dickens’s novella—first published in 1843—have permeated pop culture to the point of near oversaturation. Throughout my life, I’ve seen the animated version with Mickey Mouse, listened to the audiobook read by Sir Patrick Stewart, read it in the newspaper when FoxTrot used it as the basis for a week’s worth of comic strips, and enjoyed a number of movie adaptations, including Scrooged (the comedy with Bill Murray) and, my personal vote for the best adaptation of the story, The Muppet Christmas Carol. At this point, the idea of seeing another adaptation of A Christmas Carol, no matter how well done, almost makes me want to say “Bah, humbug!” Is there anything new to really be seen from the story?
PERFORMING ARTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Christmas, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
South Bend Tribune

Round Barn opens 'A Musical Christmas Carol'

NAPPANEE — “A Musical Christmas Carol” opens Nov. 11 and continues through Dec. 31 at the Round Barn Theatre at the Barns at Nappanee, 1600 W. Market St. An original musical based on the novella by Charles Dickens, the musical tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge and the three Christmas ghosts who attempt to save him from his bitter and miserly ways. Scrooge’s nephew, Fred, his employee, Bob Cratchit, and Cratchit’s family, including Tiny Tim, are all featured, too.
NAPPANEE, IN
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Muppet Christmas Carol Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream The Mupper Christmas Carol?. Is The Muppet Christmas Carol on Amazon Prime Video?. Where is the best place to watch and stream The Mupper Christmas Carol as of November 2021? We've compiled an updated list of streaming services that currently have The Muppet Christmas Carol available to watch this festive season!
TV & VIDEOS
dramainthehood.net

Preview-A Christmas Carol-Harlequin Productions-Olympia

Seattle’s Terry Edward Moore to play Scrooge at Harlequin Productions in Olympia. , hailed as the greatest ghost story ever told, will begin a new South Sound holiday tradition at Harlequin Productions, with a fresh adaptation of Charles Dickens’s timeless story of transformation, absolution, and grace. Join Harlequin, for a Holiday classic that’s sure to please, with a healthy dose of cheer and the kind of ghostly special effects that only Harlequin can deliver. Grab the family and start your Holiday season with some theatre magic!
OLYMPIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Christmas#Christmas Morning#Iam8bit#Disney Records
koit.com

Win Tickets: A Christmas Carol

Join Joey Fortman for Opening Night of “A Christmas Carol” on December 1st!. Direct from Broadway, A Christmas Carol, winner of five Tony Awards, is coming to San Francisco for a strictly limited holiday engagement. Playing the Golden Gate Theatre November 26th through December 26th. Entertainment Weekly raves, “You’ll leave the theater full of joy and light.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Columbia Basin Herald

A Dickens of a show: QHS to present ‘A Christmas Carol’

QUINCY — The classic tale of a man who learns how to celebrate Christmas on one eventful Christmas Eve comes to the Quincy High School stage courtesy of the QHS Drama Club. Performances of “A Christmas Carol” are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. tonight and Nov. 19, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 20 at the QHS performing arts center, 403 NE Jackrabbit St.
QUINCY, WA
Westword

A Christmas Carol Returns to the Denver Center With New Meaning

In normal times, the story of Scrooge — his stinginess and bad temper, his visitation by three ghosts and ultimate conversion into a kindly, charitable soul — may seem a bit of a Christmas cliché. Who doesn’t know the story? And who hasn’t seen one of its many pop-culture manifestations, from television specials to movies to cartoon figures like Disney’s Scrooge McDuck? But these aren’t normal times, and the Denver Center Theatre Company’s version of A Christmas Carol has always been rich, sumptuous and filled with music. It does full justice to Charles Dickens’s words, features adorable children and charming adults, has kids in the audience yelling with mingled fear and delight at the appearance of the ghosts (artistic director Chris Coleman says he has seen adults visibly flinch at the sudden, chain-rattling appearance of Jacob Marley), and attracts throngs of little boys in suits and little girls in sparkly dresses.
DENVER, CO
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Peter Aykroyd, ‘SNL’ Cast Member and Dan Aykroyd’s Brother, Dies at 66

Peter Aykroyd, a comedian, writer and actor best known for his time on “Saturday Night Live,” has passed away at the age of 66. Aykroyd was the younger brother of Dan Aykroyd and was a member of the Second City comedy troupe in Toronto before joining “SNL” in 1979, during the show’s fifth season. Aykroyd served as a writer and cast member for that one season of the NBC sketch series, and also appeared in the films “Coneheads” and “Spies Like Us,” among others. He co-wrote the 1991 film “Nothing but Trouble” with his brother Dan, who directed the comedy that became a deep-cut cult favorite.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli Is Missing Eddie Van Halen As Son Celebrates Milestone

Actress and Food TV personality Valerie Bertinelli shares a close bond with her son, Wolfgang Van Halen. As discussed in Good Housekeeping, Bertinelli admits food helped the two connect with each other when Wolfie was a kid, and mom said she knew she could get her son interested in food by making sure that he was actively involved in the process. As the star recalled, "He would just sit in the kitchen with me and watch me do everything ... he would get really interested, and I would sneak him a bit of tofu or whatever it may be that we were cooking with that day."
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Machine Gun Kelly Poses With Daughter Casie on the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet

Father-daughter date night! Machine Gun Kelly brought his daughter, Casie, to the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 21. The 31-year-old artist posed with his 12-year-old child outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles before the awards began. Kelly (born Colson Baker) and Casie each wore black ensembles and playfully interlocked their pinky fingers while smiling for the camera.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy