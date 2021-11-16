ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, PA

'Squid Game' stars ready for Hollywood

Bradford Era
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe creator and stars of "Squid Game" discuss the Netflix show's success...

www.bradfordera.com

TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Squid Game will return for a second season

Director Hwang Dong-Hyuk has confirmed that the South Korean Netflix megahit is officially coming back. If Netflix hadn’t renewed Squid Game, canonically the streamer’s most-watched original series, well, it would’ve been a damn shame. But the corporate gods smiled upon us today, and the South Korean survival drama is confirmed to be coming back for a second season. Besides, you really can’t argue with those audience metrics. The good news came from the mouth of the series creator himself, writer and director Hwang Dong-Hyuk.
TV & VIDEOS
Hollywood, PA
Pennsylvania Entertainment
ABC Action News

Voice of Squid Games Doll Reagen To

Squid Game has officially broken records, becoming Netflix's biggest series launch by reaching more than 111 million viewers! We got the opportunity to speak to the voice behind the infamous Squid Game doll, Teagen To. Reagan’s role has become a viral phenomenon. SNL even did a recent skit featuring her...
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

The Future of Squid Game Revealed

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, AP Entertainment released on Twitter a red-carpet interview with Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirming that season two of the Netflix megahit series is in the works. "There's been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon is a vision in stunning strapless dress with a flirty twist

Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon swapped her now-iconic green tracksuit for a very different look on Monday for a special screening of the Netflix show in Los Angeles. The 27-year-old looked world's away from her dishevelled appearance on the hit show, turning heads in a beautiful strapless black dress with flirty sheer fringing across the bust and along the hem. Adding an unconventional twist to her elegant outfit, Jung opted for a pair of chunky black biker boots.
LOS ANGELES, CA
cbslocal.com

Season Two Is In The Works For ‘Squid Game’

MONTERREY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 03: The giant doll from the Netflix series 'El Juego del Calamar' (Squid Game) is seen in Alameda park on November 3, 2021 in Monterrey, Mexico. This doll is featured in of one of the lethal games in the Netflix fictional series from Korea, 'Squid Game'. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)
TV SERIES
lionsdigest1.com

Must-See Show: Squid Game

Squid Game puts you on the edge of your seat with plot twists that you don’t see coming, taking seemingly innocent childhood games to the next level with deadly consequences. The TV series was released on Netflix on Sept. 21, 2021, and ever since then, that’s been all anyone has talked about. The question is … is Squid Game really worth the hype?
TV SERIES
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Netflix
Instagram
Celebrities
Extra

'Squid Game' Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk and Star Lee Jung-jae Spill Season 2 Secrets

"Extra’s" Katie Krause talked to "Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk and star Lee Jung-jae about the show’s crazy success and plans for a Season 2!. Dong-hyuk confirmed that Season 2 is ‘coming,’ and he expects Jung-jae will be back as beloved protagonist Gi-hun. Jung-jae also dishes on how his life has changed since the show was released.
TV SERIES
NYLON

Jung Ho-Yeon’s Style Evolution, From Runway Model To Squid Game Star

You might be familiar with Jung Ho-Yeon from her hit role in Squid Game, but the model-turned-rising actress has always been in the public eye. The 27-year-old first got her start on Season 4 of Korea’s Next Top Model back in 2013, where she placed in second. Later, Jung made her international modeling debut with Louis Vuitton back in 2016 and with her then-signature fiery red hair, she became one of the world’s most sought-after supermodels and a street style regular during fashion week.
WORLD
NME

‘My Name”s Han So-hee in talks to join K-drama starring ‘Squid Game”s Wi Ha-joon

Squid Game actor Wi Ha-joon joined the cast of upcoming K-drama series K Project (working title), which might also star My Name. Earlier today (November 18), JTBC reported that Wi had been cast in the forthcoming series, quoting an unnamed industry representative. The Squid Game actor’s agency MSTeam Entertainment later confirmed the news in a statement to Sports Today, adding that “the exact details are currently being sorted out”, as translated by Soompi.
MOVIES
Columbian

‘Squid Game’ top Netflix list

NEW YORK — Netflix on Tuesday rolled out a new website that measures its most-viewed films and series by the number of hours users spend watching them. The results? People are watching “Squid Game” and the new action-adventure film “Red Notice” maybe even more than you would have guessed. According...
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

'Eternals' Star Lauren Ridloff Is Ready for Hollywood to Tell Different Stories About Deaf People

Lauren Ridloff is finally ready to slow down. After months of being on the road promoting Eternals, she's looking cozy on Zoom as she gets ready to talk about the film some more with me. But things are different now that the film, which was pushed back due to the pandemic, is actually out. Even though it's a Marvel movie, Lauren is still surprised to hear all the good things about how fans have embraced her character Makkari. And yes, she's definitely seen those very thirsty fancams of Drukkari.
MOVIES
allkpop.com

Will 'Hellbound' be the next 'Squid Game'?

A new Korean drama series 'Hellbound' has been launched on Netflix. On November 19th, the new supernatural dystopian Korean drama was released on Netflix. Based on 'Train to Busan' and 'Peninsula' director Yeon Sang Ho's original webtoon of the same name, the drama adaptation of 'Hellbound' stars Yoo Ah In, Park Jung Min, Kim Hyun Joo, and Won Jin Ah.
TV & VIDEOS

