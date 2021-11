WASHINGTON (KDKA) – On a party-line vote in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Democratic majority approved President Biden’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill. This is the third leg of President Biden and the Democrats’ agenda. The first was the American Rescue Plan last March with its vaccination program, extended unemployment benefits and those monthly child tax payments. Then came the just-passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill to rebuild America’s physical infrastructure. Now it’s the Build Back Better plan aimed at human services. “I think it’s going to make a real difference for a lot of Pennsylvanians,” U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, a Mt. Lebanon Democrat, told...

