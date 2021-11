BOSTON (CBS) — For two decades, Tom Brady’s career was defined in part by his ability to thrive in any conditions. Through the blistering cold, driving snowstorms, and intense rain, Brady always managed to play his best no matter what the weather situation was for the Patriots. Along with all of the winning, it’s part of what endeared him to New England. (His first iconic game, of course, came to be known as The Snow Bowl, after all.)

NFL ・ 26 DAYS AGO