Rock Music

MYSTIC CIRCLE Reunites; Letters From The Devil 7” Out Friday Via Atomic Fire Records

bravewords.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith seven studio albums and many tours alongside such black metal heavyweights as Marduk, Gorgoroth, and Dimmu Borgir under their belt, it wasn't just a little history that German black/death metal legion Mystic Circle left behind when they decided to call it quits in 2007. But alas, fourteen years of silence...

bravewords.com

