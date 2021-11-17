ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

After DWI stop, Banchero plays for No. 7 Duke in win

By Jason O. Boyd
 4 days ago

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Paolo Banchero started for Duke two days after he was cited for aiding and abetting impaired driving, finishing with 10 points and eight rebounds in the seventh-ranked Blue Devils’ 92-52 win over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday night.

Banchero, a freshman who was picked as the Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Player of the Year, was stopped by police early Sunday morning in nearby Hillsborough along with teammate Michael Savarino — coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson.

Savarino was driving Banchero’s white Jeep, according to court records, and was arrested for driving while impaired. Banchero, who was in the back seat, was cited at the scene and released.

Savarino did not play against Gardner-Webb (0-3), while Banchero was on the court for 26 minutes.

Trevor Keels led Duke (4-0) with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Sophomore center Mark Williams had a career-high six blocks along with 13 points.

After trailing the Bulldogs by a point early on, Duke went on a 35-11 run to build a comfortable lead. The Blue Devils never trailed in the second half and led by as many as 42 points.

Lance Terry scored 15 points to lead Gardner-Webb.

Wendell Moore added 14 points for Duke, Joey Baker scored 12, and Jeremy Roach had 10.

BIG PICTURE

Gardner-Webb: After three straight road games to start the season — two against ranked teams — the Bulldogs will be happy to return home and test themselves against competition comparable to what they’ll see in the Big South this season.

Duke: It’s unclear when — and if at all — Banchero might face discipline for the off-court incident. What is clear is when Banchero is on the court, Duke remains very difficult to beat.

UP NEXT

Gardner-Webb: The Bulldogs host Carver College of the NCCAA on Saturday.

Duke: The Blue Devils play their fourth of five straight home games on Thursday, against Lafayette.

