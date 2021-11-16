Five Misconceptions About Life Insurance

We’ve all seen them; the GoFundMe® requests shared by friends on Facebook alerting us to a tragedy in our community. A young parent or a child taken too soon, and friends, loved ones and communities rally to help with funeral costs and future expenses. In fact, communities assisting families through such tragedies are the basis for the formation of many fraternal life insurance companies, such as GBU Life. With group life insurance available through many employers, it can be easy to sign up for what is offered and not think about it again. However, it is essential to consider what the true needs of your family are regularly to ensure that your life insurance coverage is sufficient for each phase of your life.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO