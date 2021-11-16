ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Five Misconceptions About Life Insurance

assuredpartners.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Thanksgiving nears and with it the start of the holiday season, many people tend to be introspective about life, including the importance of family and friends. Regardless of age, it’s natural to think about what is ahead as we enter the holiday season and get ready to turn the calendar...

www.assuredpartners.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Pittsburgh Courier

The Carr Report: Dropping the DIME on life insurance!

I recently did a financial coaching session with a single female with no children. She had come across a windfall of money. She was looking to learn how to best invest this money for retirement. As I was doing a cash-flow analysis, I noticed she had life insurance. This whole life insurance policy had a face amount of $50,000 and a cash value of approximately $5,000.
PERSONAL FINANCE
crossroadstoday.com

What is No-Exam Life Insurance and How Does It Work?

No-exam life insurance lets you apply for coverage without the need for a physical exam. That can help make it a faster and more convenient option than traditional life insurance policies, which usually require medical check-ups and lab tests. No-exam policies can also provide either term life or permanent coverage, including whole life policies, but they do have some limitations.
PERSONAL FINANCE
SmartAsset

Indexed Universal Life Insurance: Pros and Cons

According to LIMRA’s Insurance Barometer Study and the Insurance Information Institute, 54% of people during 2020 in the U.S. received coverage through some type of life insurance. You’ve likely considered it as part of your own financial plan, especially if … Continue reading → The post Indexed Universal Life Insurance: Pros and Cons appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

How to Choose Your Life Insurance Beneficiaries

This decision is an important one for protecting your family's finances. Life insurance policies pay a death benefit to chosen beneficiaries. Your loved ones may count on the death benefit to help support them. You can choose multiple beneficiaries or just one. Life insurance policies protect beneficiaries. When a life...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Insurance#Insurance Policies#Insurance Coverage#Americans
FingerLakes1.com

3 Reasons it’s never too early to think about Life Insurance

Many people view life insurance as a ‘nice to have’ instead of a ‘must have’ and while life insurance is not entirely necessary, there are many benefits to taking out a policy. These benefits are also those that can increase over time, so taking the policy out earlier can certainly pay off. Unfortunately, many people are so unaware of these benefits that they wait to explore their options and in turn miss out as a result. Below are three reasons to consider taking out a life insurance policy well in advance of thinking you need to.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Robb Report

The Best No-Exam Life Insurance

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. Traditionally, buying a life insurance policy isn’t known for being a speedy process. But times have changed. If you’re turned off by a life insurance medical exam and lengthy wait times for approval, you have options. Some insurance companies have significantly accelerated up the life insurance shopping experience. You can find policies that forego the medical exam and are competitively priced compared to traditional life insurance policies. Called no-exam life insurance, these policies...
PERSONAL FINANCE
seattlepi.com

4 reasons why millennials need life insurance

(BPT) - If you’re a millennial, the chances you’ve already invested in a private life insurance policy are probably pretty low. The share of Americans covered by life insurance slid from 63% in 2011 to 52% in 2021 — and the most pronounced decrease has come from younger generations. It...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Inc.com

Life Insurance: What Business Owners Should Know

It is said that a quality life insurance policy provides "certainty in an uncertain world." Our world, the sea in which we sail, is marked by turbulent waters; many things can jeopardize our income, happiness, and financial security--a good insurance policy can be a kind of anchor in the storm.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Netflix
parentherald.com

Do Stay-at-Home-Parents Need Life Insurance?

Life insurance offers important financial protection for families of all shapes and sizes, including stay-at-home parents. A stay-at-home parent's financial contribution to the family is often overlooked and undervalued. While a stay-at-home mom or dad might not be increasing the family bank account, their role helps to save thousands of dollars in expenses each year, and are therefore a critical component to the financial wellbeing of the family.
PERSONAL FINANCE
mediafeed.org

Variable life insurance: What is it & is it worth it?

Many or all of the companies featured provide compensation to LendEDU. These commissions are how we maintain our free service for consumers. Compensation, along with hours of in-depth editorial research, determines where & how companies appear on our site. Investing and building wealth is important to have a secure future....
PERSONAL FINANCE
pittsburghmagazine.com

Have Questions About Life Insurance? These Experts Have the Answers

We’ve all seen them; the GoFundMe® requests shared by friends on Facebook alerting us to a tragedy in our community. A young parent or a child taken too soon, and friends, loved ones and communities rally to help with funeral costs and future expenses. In fact, communities assisting families through such tragedies are the basis for the formation of many fraternal life insurance companies, such as GBU Life. With group life insurance available through many employers, it can be easy to sign up for what is offered and not think about it again. However, it is essential to consider what the true needs of your family are regularly to ensure that your life insurance coverage is sufficient for each phase of your life.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Kankakee Daily Journal

How to track down an unclaimed life insurance policy

Dear Savvy Senior, When my dad died, we thought he had a life insurance policy, but we have no idea how to track it down. Any suggestions? — Searching Son. Dear Searching, Lost or forgotten life insurance policies are very common in the U.S. According to a study by Consumer Reports, 1 out of every 600 people is the beneficiary of an unclaimed life insurance policy with an average benefit of $2,000. It could be similar to finding out you have a secret savings account.
PERSONAL FINANCE
SmartAsset

What Is Life Insurance With Living Benefits?

When people buy life insurance, they generally focus on the death benefits that go to their loved ones. But did you know that some life insurance policies offer “living benefits” that you can tap into while you are alive? These … Continue reading → The post What Is Life Insurance With Living Benefits? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
hngn.com

4 Challenges Facing the Life Insurance Industry Today

Life insurance companies have faced major changes over the years. Even before the pandemic, they struggled to adapt to new technologies and meet changing customer expectations. Once COVID-19 emerged, interest rates dropped and product offerings evolved, sending many whole and term life insurance providers back to the drawing board to...
ECONOMY
MyChesCo

Penn Mutual Strengthens Life Insurance Portfolio

HORSHAM, PA — The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company announced the recent introduction of two whole life insurance products that bolster its industry-leading portfolio. Guaranteed Whole Life II and Survivorship Whole Life provide guaranteed benefits and flexibility backed by more than 170 years of financial strength and consistent dividend history.
PERSONAL FINANCE
utv44.com

Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
ECONOMY
Republic Monitor

$1,400 Stimulus Check Could Be Released To This Group of People Due to the Rise of Inflation

The Social Security system—officially referred to as OASDI in the US, according to Investopedia—provides benefits for retirees and surviving spouses, as well as those who have lost a spouse or a qualifying ex-spouse and the disabled. Because of the rapid rise in inflation, the Senior Citizens League urges Congress to provide a $1,400 fourth stimulus check for Social Security recipients.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy