Santa Barbara, CA

ABC7: CHP pursuit on 5 freeway involved truck from Santa Barbara

By Beth Farnsworth
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iJLCR_0cyyjdSr00

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - A high speed pursuit along the 5 freeway in Los Angeles Tuesday night involved a truck from Santa Barbara County, according to ABC7.

The driver was apparently involved in a domestic violence incident that happened in or near Santa Barbara.

Chris Cristi, the evening AIR7 HD helicopter reporter for Eyewitness News, followed the chase live on air, including the point when the black GMC Sierra Denali pickup truck crashed into the back of a semi truck shortly after 7:00 p.m. near Burbank.

Cristi described the driver as a female.

CHP officers could be seen approaching the pickup with guns drawn, then dragging the woman from the crushed, smoking cab. Cristi described her as "unconscious" and suffering "major injuries."

Medics began CPR immediately. It was unclear whether she survived the crash and her role in the reported incident.

Check back for more information.

The post ABC7: CHP pursuit on 5 freeway involved truck from Santa Barbara appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

