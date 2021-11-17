ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Wild stat reveals just how lethal Warriors are in 3rd quarters

By Jon Conahan
 4 days ago
The Golden State Warriors were able to extend their record to 12-2 on the season. They beat the Brooklyn Nets in Barclays Center 117-99. The Warriors this season have been sensational in the third quarter. Tonight they outscored the Nets 35-18. According to ESPN stats & info. Including...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#The Golden State Warriors#The Brooklyn Nets#Barclays Center#Espn#Nba Championship
