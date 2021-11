Officers at 12:30 a.m. Nov. 11 responded to a report of a vehicle that had struck a mailbox on Hilliard Boulevard at Wood Oak Circle. The caller said the driver was stumbling around outside the car. Officers arrived and spoke with the 34-year-old driver, who said he did not strike a mailbox, but believed another vehicle had sideswiped him.

WESTLAKE, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO