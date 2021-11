Iron on patches are embellishments that are placed onto the surface of the material using iron. The heated adhesive melts onto the top layer of clothing, securing itself in place. Patches come in different shapes and forms. For instance, someone could choose to put a square patch with coordinates for their favorite baseball team on the back of one of their jackets, or they might go as far as adding an American flag pin to the shoulder of their tuxedo jacket. Iron-on patches can also be modified by placing washi tape along each side or even stitching around the entire perimeter to personalize them further.

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO