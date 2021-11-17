ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame has 3 with double-doubles, beats High Point 70-61

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Paul Atkinson Jr. scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Notre Dame beat High Point 70-61 on Tuesday night.

Atkinson, a Yale transfer, was 7-of-11 shooting from the floor. Dane Goodwin added 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Nate Laszewski had 10 points and 16 rebounds for Notre Dame (2-0). Cormac Ryan had 10 points.

The Fighting Irish, which trailed 33-32 at halftime, opened the second half on a 25-12 run for a 57-45 lead with about eight minutes to play. Atkinson scored 12 points and Ryan added six during the stretch. The Irish led by double digits nearly the rest of the way.

John-Michael Wright and Jaden House scored 17 points apiece for High Point (1-2). Zack Austin added 11 points. They combined for all seven of the Panthers’ made 3-pointers.

The Irish will travel to Las Vegas for the Maui Invitational. High Point plays its next four at home.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

