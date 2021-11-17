ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tokarski’s 45 saves help Sabres hold off Penguins 2-1

By DAN SCIFO - Associated Press
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) – Dustin Tokarski stopped a career-high 45 shots as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Tuesday night.

His previous high was 44 in April.

Pittsburgh outshot the Sabres 46-19, including a 20-3 margin in the final 20 minutes.

Kyle Okposo and Colin Miller scored for the Sabres, while Jake Guentzel had the Penguins’ lone goal.

Tristan Jarry made 17 saves for the Penguins.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

