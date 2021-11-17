Tokarski’s 45 saves help Sabres hold off Penguins 2-1

Buffalo Sabres goals: Colin Miller (2), Kyle Okposo (4) Pittsburgh Penguins goals: Jake Guentzel (5) After watching the barrage that Tokarski faced against the Penguins on Tuesday night, it’s almost incredible to think that he only let up one goal, a redirection on the power play by Guentzel that he had virtually no chance of stopping. Tokarski was also able to shake off a hard collision taken when Guentzel ran into him after a breakaway opportunity during the second period, all while making multiple acrobatic saves from start to finish. Kudos to him, in my book he deserves all three stars.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO