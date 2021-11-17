ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Family support center opens in Springfield

By Sydney Snow
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An all new family support center is ready to start working with families in the greater Springfield area after opening an new location.

The Multicultural Community Services’ new family support center held their open house Tuesday on East Columbus Ave in Springfield.

MCS specializes in helping families who have a member who has a developmental or intellectual disability, providing services like application process, access to other programs and services, and training.

Isabel Castro, the Program Director, told 22News, “Sometimes they don’t know what is out there that could help them and the individual that has the disability, so we are just trying to circumvent some of that hassle and headache and help families get what they need.”

The newly built conference room at MCS is open to the public. It can be used for job training, meetings, and a general working space.

