New dean chosen to lead Keck School of Medicine at USC

A radiologist and nuclear medicine doctor at Emory University was named Tuesday the new dean of the Keck School of Medicine at USC.

Carolyn C. Meltzer, the chair of the Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences at Emory, will join USC on March 1.

“Carolyn Meltzer is a principled leader, innovative researcher and compassionate mentor,” USC President Carol L. Folt said in a statement. “Throughout her career, she has worked to expand the tent of the medical professions while conducting groundbreaking research on the brain’s structure and cancer imaging. Her inclusive leadership style — and vision for the future of medical education — aligns perfectly with the Keck School of Medicine’s core mission to improve quality of life for everyone.”

In her new position, Meltzer will oversee Southern California’s oldest medical school, which has more than 2,300 full-and part-time faculty members, 2,000 staff members and 1,400 students. The Keck School also houses 26 academic programs and 16 research institutes, according to the university.

“I am thrilled to be joining USC and the Keck School of Medicine,” Meltzer said in a statement from the university. “We are well positioned to accelerate the growth of our clinical mission to provide the highest quality care for the communities we serve, and to nurture the health care and research workforce of the future. I look forward to partnering across the institution to build on a foundation of excellence in interdisciplinary and translational biomedical discovery.”

In addition to serving as Emory’s chair of radiology, Meltzer also serves as the School of Medicine’s executive associate dean of faculty academic advancement, leadership and inclusion, and as the chief diversity and inclusion officer.