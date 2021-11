Loyola’s men’s basketball helped wrap up the University of New Orleans’ homecoming week by taking down their basketball team in a 80-72 upset. The Wolf Pack traveled across the city for an exhibition game against the NCAA Division One team, who they last faced off in 2012, when the Privateers walked away with a 81-73 win. Dating back to 2000, UNO has won five of their six matchups against Loyola.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 14 DAYS AGO