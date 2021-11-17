Notre Dame has 3 with double-doubles, beats High Point 70-61

Five thoughts on Notre Dame's win over Navy, the College Football Playoff, Brian Kelly and the Irish schedule. 1. It’s still about climbing up the board for Notre Dame. That’s why North Carolina’s 58-55 victory over Wake Forest was in a word, “helpful” as was Purdue’s 40-29 victory over Michigan State, which was ranked No. 3. It’s hard to say if the Spartans will tumble below where Notre Dame, which is ranked No. 10, is at. If the Irish (9-1) are going to crawl back into the conversation for the top four in the College Football Playoff rankings, it’s going to take a village to get the job done. The Demon Deacons were ranked No. 9 in the rankings that were released Tuesday. It’s notable that Cincinnati, which is the only team that the Irish has lost to this season, isn’t really helping itself. The Bearcats (9-0) beat a Tulsa team that was upset by Navy last week by just eight points. Cincinnati is ranked sixth in the CFP rankings.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO