ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Notre Dame has 3 with double-doubles, beats High Point 70-61

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 4 days ago

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Paul Atkinson Jr. scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Notre Dame beat High Point 70-61 on Tuesday night. Atkinson, a Yale transfer, was 7-of-11 shooting from the floor. Dane...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

Notre Dame beats Georgia Tech 55-0

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Notre Dame Fighting Irish beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 55-0 on Saturday in their last home game of the season. Notre Dame secured a substantial lead in the first quarter making a field goal and three touchdowns as Georgia Tech failed to make it onto the scoreboard as the quarter ended 24-0.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
gogriffons.com

Clarke's Double-Double Paces Griffons To 11-Point Win

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- A double-double by Connie Clarke (19 pts, 10 reb) and a 52-30 advantage in points in the paint helped Missouri Western to a 78-67 win over Southeastern Oklahoma State University on Saturday. Clarke was one of four Griffons in double figures as MWSU moves to 2-0 for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame#Yale#Las Vegas#High Point 70 61#Ap#Irish#Panthers
Atlantic City Press

CBA boys soccer beats Prep in double OT

The Christian Brothers Academy boys soccer team beat visiting St. Augustine Prep 2-1 in the second overtime in a South Jersey Non-Public A semifinal game Monday in Lincroft. Dylan Cupo scored the game-winner for CBA a minute into the second extra period. Top-seeded CBA (19-1) will host third-seeded Notre Dame...
SOCCER
theosceola.com

Osborne has double-double, guards efficient in FSU’s opener

Malik Osborne had a double-double, including a career-high 13 rebounds, in FSU's win on Wednesday. (photo by Mike Olivella) Florida State opened the 2021-22 season by putting on a show at home in front of the largest crowd at the Donald L. Tucker Center since the Seminoles dropped an ACC championship banner in March 2020.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Danville Commercial-News

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Peoples, Notre Dame beats WIU

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples had four points, seven rebounds and three assists as the Notre Dame women's basketball team beat Western Illinois 76-50 on Thursday. The Irish are 2-0 and will start ACC play on Sunday against Syracuse.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WRAL

Hunter has double-double as Cal Baptist wins opener

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Chance Hunter had 18 points and 11 rebounds as California Baptist rolled past San Francisco State 87-65 in a season opener on Tuesday night. Reed Nottage added 16 points for the Lancers, while Daniel Akin chipped in 15. Akin also had seven rebounds. Ty Rowell had 14...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KLFY News 10

Notre Dame High School softball trio has big signing day

Three Notre Dame High School softball players, who have led Notre Dame to 3 straight State Championships all inked on the dotted line, Wednesday. Maci Bergeron and Abigail Savoy will both continue their collegiate journey in Baton Rouge with the LSU Tigers. They both signed to play for Beth Torina in the purple and gold, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

Notre Dame football: 3 reasons the Irish will beat Virginia in Week 11

The Notre Dame football team takes on Virginia in Week 11, and here are three reasons the Irish will beat the Cavaliers Saturday night. The Notre Dame football team still has a ton to play for, as their CFP hopes are still alive, as are making a New Years Six bowl game. The Irish have been playing the best football they have all season as of late, and will be looking to make a statement against the Virginia Cavaliers on the road in Week 11.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Ricky Rubio has career-high 37 points, Cavaliers beat Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Ricky Rubio scored a career-high 37 to help the Cleveland Cavaliers outlast the New York Knicks 126-109 on Sunday night. Cleveland has won four in a row to improve to 7-4. Evan Mobley added 26 points, Jarrett Allen had 18 and Darius Garland 16. “In the...
NBA
chatsports.com

Three Bobcats record double-doubles as Texas State beats Little Rock

SAN MARCOS, Texas — For the third time this season, three Texas State volleyball student-athletes were credited with a double-double in a single match following Friday night's four-set win over Little Rock. Against the Trojans (14-12, 5-9), finished with 10 kills and 10 blocks, while concluded the evening with 18...
TEXAS STATE
semoball.com

Osborne has double-double, No. 20 Florida State routs Penn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Malik Osborne had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Anthony Polite scored 17 points, and No. 20 Florida State won its seventh straight home opener, routing Pennsylvania 105-70 on Wednesday night. Osborne, who missed Florida State's second exhibition game with flu-like symptoms, was energetic from the start...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IrishBreakdown

Take 5: Notre Dame Beats Navy, Playoff Options, Brian Kelly

Five thoughts on Notre Dame's win over Navy, the College Football Playoff, Brian Kelly and the Irish schedule. 1. It’s still about climbing up the board for Notre Dame. That’s why North Carolina’s 58-55 victory over Wake Forest was in a word, “helpful” as was Purdue’s 40-29 victory over Michigan State, which was ranked No. 3. It’s hard to say if the Spartans will tumble below where Notre Dame, which is ranked No. 10, is at. If the Irish (9-1) are going to crawl back into the conversation for the top four in the College Football Playoff rankings, it’s going to take a village to get the job done. The Demon Deacons were ranked No. 9 in the rankings that were released Tuesday. It’s notable that Cincinnati, which is the only team that the Irish has lost to this season, isn’t really helping itself. The Bearcats (9-0) beat a Tulsa team that was upset by Navy last week by just eight points. Cincinnati is ranked sixth in the CFP rankings.
NOTRE DAME, IN
High Point University Athletics

High Point Faces Notre Dame for First Time in Program History on ACCN Tuesday Night 8:00 PM

Tuesday, Nov. 16 -- VS Notre Dame (Purcell Pavilion) 8:00 PM on ACCN. Live Stats | Watch | High Point Hoops Media Guide 2021-22 | Game Notes | Listen. The High Point University men's basketball team will play its second straight road contest against a power-five team as HPU faces Notre Dame on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 8:00 PM. The game will air on the ACC Network and will be HPU's first two games already scheduled to air on national television with HPU's clash with Kentucky on the last day of 2021 slated for the SEC Network. The Panthers head to Purcell Pavilion after facing Northwestern in Evanston, IL last Friday night.
HIGH POINT, NC
Scarlet Nation

How 'uncomfortable' practices prepared Notre Dame's defense to beat Navy

The Notre Dame defense didn’t just wake up last week ready to flip a switch and stymie Navy’s triple option offense. It wasn’t that easy. It took what might qualify as one of the toughest weeks of practice many of these Fighting Irish players from that side of the ball have endured in their entire football careers. It took a dedication to playing a unique scheme Notre Dame hadn’t utilized all season and won’t put into play in any of the three remaining regular season games plus the postseason.
FOOTBALL
Scarlet Nation

Kevin Austin Jr.’s 70-yard TD brings a Notre Dame deep-ball resurgence

The box score may not say so, but the play worked properly the first two times Notre Dame ran it. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees called four verticals in the red zone on a second-quarter drive Saturday vs. Navy, and the Midshipmen left receiver Kevin Austin Jr. open. Quarterback Jack Coan, though, didn’t see it and threw a checkdown to running back Chris Tyree.
NOTRE DAME, IN
nsjonline.com

Duke erases double-digit deficit, beats Campbell

DURHAM — Four Blue Devils scored in double figures as No. 9 Duke held off Campbell 67-56 on Saturday night. Paolo Banchero led Duke (3-0) with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, seven rebounds, a steal and a block. Ricky Clemons and Cedric Henderson Jr. each scored 18 points apiece for...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy