Unsupervised Speech Enhancement with speech recognition embedding and disentanglement losses

By Viet Anh Trinh, Sebastian Braun
 8 days ago

Speech enhancement has recently achieved great success with various deep learning methods. However, most conventional speech enhancement systems are trained with supervised methods that impose two significant challenges. First, a majority of training datasets for speech enhancement systems are synthetic....

Related
Effect of noise suppression losses on speech distortion and ASR performance

Deep learning based speech enhancement has made rapid development towards improving quality, while models are becoming more compact and usable for real-time on-the-edge inference. However, the speech quality scales directly with the model size, and small models are often still unable to achieve sufficient quality. Furthermore, the introduced speech distortion and artifacts greatly harm speech quality and intelligibility, and often significantly degrade automatic speech recognition (ASR) rates. In this work, we shed light on the success of the spectral complex compressed mean squared error (MSE) loss, and how its magnitude and phase-aware terms are related to the speech distortion vs. noise reduction trade off. We further investigate integrating pre-trained reference-less predictors for mean opinion score (MOS) and word error rate (WER), and pre-trained embeddings on ASR and sound event detection. Our analyses reveal that none of the pre-trained networks added significant performance over the strong spectral loss.
Unsupervised Noise Adaptive Speech Enhancement by Discriminator-Constrained Optimal Transport

This paper presents a novel discriminator-constrained optimal transport network (DOTN) that performs unsupervised domain adaptation for speech enhancement (SE), which is an essential regression task in speech processing. The DOTN aims to estimate clean references of noisy speech in a target domain, by exploiting the knowledge available from the source domain. The domain shift between training and testing data has been reported to be an obstacle to learning problems in diverse fields. Although rich literature exists on unsupervised domain adaptation for classification, the methods proposed, especially in regressions, remain scarce and often depend on additional information regarding the input data. The proposed DOTN approach tactically fuses the optimal transport (OT) theory from mathematical analysis with generative adversarial frameworks, to help evaluate continuous labels in the target domain. The experimental results on two SE tasks demonstrate that by extending the classical OT formulation, our proposed DOTN outperforms previous adversarial domain adaptation frameworks in a purely unsupervised manner.
Semi-supervised transfer learning for language expansion of end-to-end speech recognition models to low-resource languages

In this paper, we propose a three-stage training methodology to improve the speech recognition accuracy of low-resource languages. We explore and propose an effective combination of techniques such as transfer learning, encoder freezing, data augmentation using Text-To-Speech (TTS), and Semi-Supervised Learning (SSL). To improve the accuracy of a low-resource Italian ASR, we leverage a well-trained English model, unlabeled text corpus, and unlabeled audio corpus using transfer learning, TTS augmentation, and SSL respectively. In the first stage, we use transfer learning from a well-trained English model. This primarily helps in learning the acoustic information from a resource-rich language. This stage achieves around 24% relative Word Error Rate (WER) reduction over the baseline. In stage two, We utilize unlabeled text data via TTS data-augmentation to incorporate language information into the model. We also explore freezing the acoustic encoder at this stage. TTS data augmentation helps us further reduce the WER by ~ 21% relatively. Finally, In stage three we reduce the WER by another 4% relative by using SSL from unlabeled audio data. Overall, our two-pass speech recognition system with a Monotonic Chunkwise Attention (MoChA) in the first pass and a full-attention in the second pass achieves a WER reduction of ~ 42% relative to the baseline.
Google tests Project Relate, a voice recognition and synthesis app for people with speech impairments

The project is descended from Project Euphonia, which we covered back in 2019 when it was first announced and later when the company published some of its research. The effort was spearheaded by Google research scientist Dimitri Kanevsky, who himself has impaired speech and brought firsthand knowledge to the AI-based solution. Now one of the project’s main partners and users of the app is Aubrie Lee, who’s on the marketing team there (she named the app) and due to muscular dystrophy has trouble being understood by both other people and apps. (You can see her in the video here or below.)
Uformer: A Unet based dilated complex & real dual-path conformer network for simultaneous speech enhancement and dereverberation

Complex spectrum and magnitude are considered as two major features of speech enhancement and dereverberation. Traditional approaches always treat these two features separately, ignoring their underlying relationship. In this paper, we proposem Uformer, a Unet based dilated complex & real dual-path conformer network in both complex and magnitude domain for simultaneous speech enhancement and dereverberation. We exploit time attention (TA) and dilated convolution (DC) to leverage local and global contextual information and frequency attention (FA) to model dimensional information. These three sub-modules contained in the proposed dilated complex & real dual-path conformer module effectively improve the speech enhancement and dereverberation performance. Furthermore, hybrid encoder and decoder are adopted to simultaneously model the complex spectrum and magnitude and promote the information interaction between two domains. Encoder decoder attention is also applied to enhance the interaction between encoder and decoder. Our experimental results outperform all SOTA time and complex domain models objectively and subjectively. Specifically, Uformer reaches 3.6032 DNSMOS on the blind test set of Interspeech 2021 DNS Challenge, which outperforms all top-performed models. We also carry out ablation experiments to tease apart all proposed sub-modules that are most important.
Biologically inspired speech emotion recognition

Conventional feature-based classification methods do not apply well to automatic recognition of speech emotions, mostly because the precise set of spectral and prosodic features that is required to identify the emotional state of a speaker has not been determined yet. This paper presents a method that operates directly on the speech signal, thus avoiding the problematic step of feature extraction. Furthermore, this method combines the strengths of the classical source-filter model of human speech production with those of the recently introduced liquid state machine (LSM), a biologically-inspired spiking neural network (SNN). The source and vocal tract components of the speech signal are first separated and converted into perceptually relevant spectral representations. These representations are then processed separately by two reservoirs of neurons. The output of each reservoir is reduced in dimensionality and fed to a final classifier. This method is shown to provide very good classification performance on the Berlin Database of Emotional Speech (Emo-DB). This seems a very promising framework for solving efficiently many other problems in speech processing.
A Conformer-based ASR Frontend for Joint Acoustic Echo Cancellation, Speech Enhancement and Speech Separation

We present a frontend for improving robustness of automatic speech recognition (ASR), that jointly implements three modules within a single model: acoustic echo cancellation, speech enhancement, and speech separation. This is achieved by using a contextual enhancement neural network that can optionally make use of different types of side inputs: (1) a reference signal of the playback audio, which is necessary for echo cancellation; (2) a noise context, which is useful for speech enhancement; and (3) an embedding vector representing the voice characteristic of the target speaker of interest, which is not only critical in speech separation, but also helpful for echo cancellation and speech enhancement. We present detailed evaluations to show that the joint model performs almost as well as the task-specific models, and significantly reduces word error rate in noisy conditions even when using a large-scale state-of-the-art ASR model. Compared to the noisy baseline, the joint model reduces the word error rate in low signal-to-noise ratio conditions by at least 71% on our echo cancellation dataset, 10% on our noisy dataset, and 26% on our multi-speaker dataset. Compared to task-specific models, the joint model performs within 10% on our echo cancellation dataset, 2% on the noisy dataset, and 3% on the multi-speaker dataset.
Speech Emotion Recognition Using Deep Sparse Auto-Encoder Extreme Learning Machine with a New Weighting Scheme and Spectro-Temporal Features Along with Classical Feature Selection and A New Quantum-Inspired Dimension Reduction Method

Affective computing is very important in the relationship between man and machine. In this paper, a system for speech emotion recognition (SER) based on speech signal is proposed, which uses new techniques in different stages of processing. The system consists of three stages: feature extraction, feature selection, and finally feature classification. In the first stage, a complex set of long-term statistics features is extracted from both the speech signal and the glottal-waveform signal using a combination of new and diverse features such as prosodic, spectral, and spectro-temporal features. One of the challenges of the SER systems is to distinguish correlated emotions. These features are good discriminators for speech emotions and increase the SER's ability to recognize similar and different emotions. This feature vector with a large number of dimensions naturally has redundancy. In the second stage, using classical feature selection techniques as well as a new quantum-inspired technique to reduce the feature vector dimensionality, the number of feature vector dimensions is reduced. In the third stage, the optimized feature vector is classified by a weighted deep sparse extreme learning machine (ELM) classifier. The classifier performs classification in three steps: sparse random feature learning, orthogonal random projection using the singular value decomposition (SVD) technique, and discriminative classification in the last step using the generalized Tikhonov regularization technique. Also, many existing emotional datasets suffer from the problem of data imbalanced distribution, which in turn increases the classification error and decreases system performance. In this paper, a new weighting method has also been proposed to deal with class imbalance, which is more efficient than existing weighting methods. The proposed method is evaluated on three standard emotional databases.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Towards Measuring Fairness in Speech Recognition: Casual Conversations Dataset Transcriptions

Chunxi Liu, Michael Picheny, Leda Sarı, Pooja Chitkara, Alex Xiao, Xiaohui Zhang, Mark Chou, Andres Alvarado, Caner Hazirbas, Yatharth Saraf. It is well known that many machine learning systems demonstrate bias towards specific groups of individuals. This problem has been studied extensively in the Facial Recognition area, but much less so in Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR). This paper presents initial Speech Recognition results on "Casual Conversations" -- a publicly released 846 hour corpus designed to help researchers evaluate their computer vision and audio models for accuracy across a diverse set of metadata, including age, gender, and skin tone. The entire corpus has been manually transcribed, allowing for detailed ASR evaluations across these metadata. Multiple ASR models are evaluated, including models trained on LibriSpeech, 14,000 hour transcribed, and over 2 million hour untranscribed social media videos. Significant differences in word error rate across gender and skin tone are observed at times for all models. We are releasing human transcripts from the Casual Conversations dataset to encourage the community to develop a variety of techniques to reduce these statistical biases.
S-DCCRN: Super Wide Band DCCRN with learnable complex feature for speech enhancement

In speech enhancement, complex neural network has shown promising performance due to their effectiveness in processing complex-valued spectrum. Most of the recent speech enhancement approaches mainly focus on wide-band signal with a sampling rate of 16K Hz. However, research on super wide band (e.g., 32K Hz) or even full-band (48K) denoising is still lacked due to the difficulty of modeling more frequency bands and particularly high frequency components. In this paper, we extend our previous deep complex convolution recurrent neural network (DCCRN) substantially to a super wide band version -- S-DCCRN, to perform speech denoising on speech of 32K Hz sampling rate. We first employ a cascaded sub-band and full-band processing module, which consists of two small-footprint DCCRNs -- one operates on sub-band signal and one operates on full-band signal, aiming at benefiting from both local and global frequency information. Moreover, instead of simply adopting the STFT feature as input, we use a complex feature encoder trained in an end-to-end manner to refine the information of different frequency bands. We also use a complex feature decoder to revert the feature to time-frequency domain. Finally, a learnable spectrum compression method is adopted to adjust the energy of different frequency bands, which is beneficial for neural network learning. The proposed model, S-DCCRN, has surpassed PercepNet as well as several competitive models and achieves state-of-the-art performance in terms of speech quality and intelligibility. Ablation studies also demonstrate the effectiveness of different contributions.
NVoq Is excited To Bring Innovative Medical Speech Recognition Technology To Our Partnership With Suki.

NVoq’s cloud-based, speech recognition solutions empower Suki to provide new capabilities designed around the needs of physicians. nVoq, the leader in medically accurate speech recognition is honored to announce its partnership with Suki, an industry leader in voice artificial intelligence (AI) technology for health care, as the two organizations continue to provide cutting-edge capabilities designed around the needs of physicians and their specialized medical vocabulary. The partnership will leverage nVoq’s innovative technology platform to supplement Suki’s scalable user-friendly speech recognition solution.
BLOOM-Net: Blockwise Optimization for Masking Networks Toward Scalable and Efficient Speech Enhancement

In this paper, we present a blockwise optimization method for masking-based networks (BLOOM-Net) for training scalable speech enhancement networks. Here, we design our network with a residual learning scheme and train the internal separator blocks sequentially to obtain a scalable masking-based deep neural network for speech enhancement. Its scalability lets it adjust the run-time complexity based on the test-time resource constraints: once deployed, the model can alter its complexity dynamically depending on the test time environment. To this end, we modularize our models in that they can flexibly accommodate varying needs for enhancement performance and constraints on the resources, incurring minimal memory or training overhead due to the added scalability. Our experiments on speech enhancement demonstrate that the proposed blockwise optimization method achieves the desired scalability with only a slight performance degradation compared to corresponding models trained end-to-end.
Romanian Speech Recognition Experiments from the ROBIN Project

One of the fundamental functionalities for accepting a socially assistive robot is its communication capabilities with other agents in the environment. In the context of the ROBIN project, situational dialogue through voice interaction with a robot was investigated. This paper presents different speech recognition experiments with deep neural networks focusing on producing fast (under 100ms latency from the network itself), while still reliable models. Even though one of the key desired characteristics is low latency, the final deep neural network model achieves state of the art results for recognizing Romanian language, obtaining a 9.91% word error rate (WER), when combined with a language model, thus improving over the previous results while offering at the same time an improved runtime performance. Additionally, we explore two modules for correcting the ASR output (hyphen and capitalization restoration and unknown words correction), targeting the ROBIN project's goals (dialogue in closed micro-worlds). We design a modular architecture based on APIs allowing an integration engine (either in the robot or external) to chain together the available modules as needed. Finally, we test the proposed design by integrating it in the RELATE platform and making the ASR service available to web users by either uploading a file or recording new speech.
A comparison of streaming models and data augmentation methods for robust speech recognition

In this paper, we present a comparative study on the robustness of two different online streaming speech recognition models: Monotonic Chunkwise Attention (MoChA) and Recurrent Neural Network-Transducer (RNN-T). We explore three recently proposed data augmentation techniques, namely, multi-conditioned training using an acoustic simulator, Vocal Tract Length Perturbation (VTLP) for speaker variability, and SpecAugment. Experimental results show that unidirectional models are in general more sensitive to noisy examples in the training set. It is observed that the final performance of the model depends on the proportion of training examples processed by data augmentation techniques. MoChA models generally perform better than RNN-T models. However, we observe that training of MoChA models seems to be more sensitive to various factors such as the characteristics of training sets and the incorporation of additional augmentations techniques. On the other hand, RNN-T models perform better than MoChA models in terms of latency, inference time, and the stability of training. Additionally, RNN-T models are generally more robust against noise and reverberation. All these advantages make RNN-T models a better choice for streaming on-device speech recognition compared to MoChA models.
Unlocking The Power Of Speech Recognition

Pete Hanlon is CTO of Moneypenny. Moneypenny handles outsourced phone calls, live chat and digital comms for thousands of companies globally. Voice technology is emerging as a force to be reckoned with. Whether we know it or not, like it or not, speech recognition software is already a part of our everyday lives, and we are only just beginning to realize its potential.
Unsupervised Domain Adaptation for Device-free Gesture Recognition

Device free human gesture recognition with Radio Frequency signals has attained acclaim due to the omnipresence, privacy protection, and broad coverage nature of RF signals. However, neural network models trained for recognition with data collected from a specific domain suffer from significant performance degradation when applied to a new domain. To tackle this challenge, we propose an unsupervised domain adaptation framework for device free gesture recognition by making effective use of the unlabeled target domain data. Specifically, we apply pseudo labeling and consistency regularization with elaborated design on target domain data to produce pseudo labels and align instance feature of the target domain. Then, we design two data augmentation methods by randomly erasing the input data to enhance the robustness of the model. Furthermore, we apply a confidence control constraint to tackle the overconfidence problem. We conduct extensive experiments on a public WiFi dataset and a public millimeter wave radar dataset. The experimental results demonstrate the superior effectiveness of the proposed framework.
Edge-Enhanced Global Disentangled Graph Neural Network for Sequential Recommendation

Sequential recommendation has been a widely popular topic of recommender systems. Existing works have contributed to enhancing the prediction ability of sequential recommendation systems based on various methods, such as recurrent networks and self-attention mechanisms. However, they fail to discover and distinguish various relationships between items, which could be underlying factors which motivate user behaviors. In this paper, we propose an Edge-Enhanced Global Disentangled Graph Neural Network (EGD-GNN) model to capture the relation information between items for global item representation and local user intention learning. At the global level, we build a global-link graph over all sequences to model item relationships. Then a channel-aware disentangled learning layer is designed to decompose edge information into different channels, which can be aggregated to represent the target item from its neighbors. At the local level, we apply a variational auto-encoder framework to learn user intention over the current sequence. We evaluate our proposed method on three real-world datasets. Experimental results show that our model can get a crucial improvement over state-of-the-art baselines and is able to distinguish item features.
How to Perform Real-Time Speech Recognition with Python

Performing real-time Speech-to-Text using AssemblyAI API in Python. In one of my latest articles we explored how to perform offline speech recognition with AssemblyAI API and Python. In other words, we uploaded the desired audio file to a hosting service and then we used the transcript endpoint of the API in order to perform speech-to-text.
DeBERTaV3: Improving DeBERTa using ELECTRA-Style Pre-Training with Gradient-Disentangled Embedding Sharing

This paper presents a new pre-trained language model, DeBERTaV3, which improves the original DeBERTa model by replacing mask language modeling (MLM) with replaced token detection (RTD), a more sample-efficient pre-training task. Our analysis shows that vanilla embedding sharing in ELECTRA hurts training efficiency and model performance. This is because the training losses of the discriminator and the generator pull token embeddings in different directions, creating the "tug-of-war" dynamics. We thus propose a new gradient-disentangled embedding sharing method that avoids the tug-of-war dynamics, improving both training efficiency and the quality of the pre-trained model. We have pre-trained DeBERTaV3 using the same settings as DeBERTa to demonstrate its exceptional performance on a wide range of downstream natural language understanding (NLU) tasks. Taking the GLUE benchmark with eight tasks as an example, the DeBERTaV3 Large model achieves a 91.37% average score, which is 1.37% over DeBERTa and 1.91% over ELECTRA, setting a new state-of-the-art (SOTA) among the models with a similar structure. Furthermore, we have pre-trained a multi-lingual model mDeBERTa and observed a larger improvement over strong baselines compared to English models. For example, the mDeBERTa Base achieves a 79.8% zero-shot cross-lingual accuracy on XNLI and a 3.6% improvement over XLM-R Base, creating a new SOTA on this benchmark. We have made our pre-trained models and inference code publicly available at this https URL.
Is Speech Emotion Recognition Language-Independent? Analysis of English and Bangla Languages using Language-Independent Vocal Features

A language agnostic approach to recognizing emotions from speech remains an incomplete and challenging task. In this paper, we used Bangla and English languages to assess whether distinguishing emotions from speech is independent of language. The following emotions were categorized for this study: happiness, anger, neutral, sadness, disgust, and fear. We employed three Emotional Speech Sets, of which the first two were developed by native Bengali speakers in Bangla and English languages separately. The third was the Toronto Emotional Speech Set (TESS), which was developed by native English speakers from Canada. We carefully selected language-independent prosodic features, adopted a Support Vector Machine (SVM) model, and conducted three experiments to carry out our proposition. In the first experiment, we measured the performance of the three speech sets individually. This was followed by the second experiment, where we recorded the classification rate by combining the speech sets. Finally, in the third experiment we measured the recognition rate by training and testing the model with different speech sets. Although this study reveals that Speech Emotion Recognition (SER) is mostly language-independent, there is some disparity while recognizing emotional states like disgust and fear in these two languages. Moreover, our investigations inferred that non-native speakers convey emotions through speech, much like expressing themselves in their native tongue.
