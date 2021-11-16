ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

SALSA-Lite: A Fast and Effective Feature for Polyphonic Sound Event Localization and Detection with Microphone Arrays

By Thi Ngoc Tho Nguyen, Douglas L. Jones, Karn N. Watcharasupat, Huy Phan, Woon-Seng Gan
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Polyphonic sound event localization and detection (SELD) has many practical applications in acoustic sensing and monitoring. However, the development of real-time SELD has been limited by the demanding computational requirement of most recent SELD systems. In this work, we introduce SALSA-Lite, a fast...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Adaptive Sound feature rolling out to the Pixel 6 series

Adaptive Sound is something that has been around and featured on many devices. Google introduced the feature and added it to the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5. It seems to be available now on the Pixel 6 series via a feature drop. There is no big announcement but it could go official anytime soon. The feature coming to the Pixel 6 could also mean one thing: it may be a regular feature on Android, if not, just the Pixel line.
CELL PHONES
arxiv.org

Disentangling Physical Parameters for Anomalous Sound Detection Under Domain Shifts

To develop a sound-monitoring system for machines, a method for detecting anomalous sound under domain shifts is proposed. A domain shift occurs when a machine's physical parameters change. Because a domain shift changes the distribution of normal sound data, conventional unsupervised anomaly detection methods can output false positives. To solve this problem, the proposed method constrains some latent variables of a normalizing flows (NF) model to represent physical parameters, which enables disentanglement of the factors of domain shifts and learning of a latent space that is invariant with respect to these domain shifts. Anomaly scores calculated from this domain-shift-invariant latent space are unaffected by such shifts, which reduces false positives and improves the detection performance. Experiments were conducted with sound data from a slide rail under different operation velocities. The results show that the proposed method disentangled the velocity to obtain a latent space that was invariant with respect to domain shifts, which improved the AUC by 13.2% for Glow with a single block and 2.6% for Glow with multiple blocks.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Google quietly pushed the Adaptive Sound feature to Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The same Adaptive Sound feature added to the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G with a feature drop is starting to pop up in Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones. Last year it was added to the previous Pixel models as a means to improve the rather poor sound quality.
CELL PHONES
rekkerd.org

Bluezone releases Demolisher – Robot Sound Effects sample library

Bluezone Corporation has released its new sample library Demolisher – Robot Sound Effects, a collection of carefully recorded and designed mechanized robot/droid sound effects. Including more than 161 WAV files in 24 Bit / 96 kHz, this supercharged library offers you an extremely wide range of source sounds to create...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polyphonic#Localization#Salsa#Microphone#Seld#Salsa Lite#F1
arxiv.org

Outlier Detection as Instance Selection Method for Feature Selection in Time Series Classification

In order to allow machine learning algorithms to extract knowledge from raw data, these data must first be cleaned, transformed, and put into machine-appropriate form. These often very time-consuming phase is referred to as preprocessing. An important step in the preprocessing phase is feature selection, which aims at better performance of prediction models by reducing the amount of features of a data set. Within these datasets, instances of different events are often imbalanced, which means that certain normal events are over-represented while other rare events are very limited. Typically, these rare events are of special interest since they have more discriminative power than normal events. The aim of this work was to filter instances provided to feature selection methods for these rare instances, and thus positively influence the feature selection process. In the course of this work, we were able to show that this filtering has a positive effect on the performance of classification models and that outlier detection methods are suitable for this filtering. For some data sets, the resulting increase in performance was only a few percent, but for other datasets, we were able to achieve increases in performance of up to 16 percent. This work should lead to the improvement of the predictive models and the better interpretability of feature selection in the course of the preprocessing phase. In the spirit of open science and to increase transparency within our research field, we have made all our source code and the results of our experiments available in a publicly available repository.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Fast Yet Effective Machine Unlearning

Unlearning the data observed during the training of a machine learning (ML) model is an important task that can play a pivotal role in fortifying the privacy and security of ML-based applications. This paper raises the following questions: (i) can we unlearn a class/classes of data from a ML model without looking at the full training data even once? (ii) can we make the process of unlearning fast and scalable to large datasets, and generalize it to different deep networks? We introduce a novel machine unlearning framework with error-maximizing noise generation and impair-repair based weight manipulation that offers an efficient solution to the above questions. An error-maximizing noise matrix is learned for the class to be unlearned using the original model. The noise matrix is used to manipulate the model weights to unlearn the targeted class of data. We introduce impair and repair steps for a controlled manipulation of the network weights. In the impair step, the noise matrix along with a very high learning rate is used to induce sharp unlearning in the model. Thereafter, the repair step is used to regain the overall performance. With very few update steps, we show excellent unlearning while substantially retaining the overall model accuracy. Unlearning multiple classes requires a similar number of update steps as for the single class, making our approach scalable to large problems. Our method is quite efficient in comparison to the existing methods, works for multi-class unlearning, doesn't put any constraints on the original optimization mechanism or network design, and works well in both small and large-scale vision tasks. This work is an important step towards fast and easy implementation of unlearning in deep networks. We will make the source code publicly available.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

COVID-19 Detection through Deep Feature Extraction

The SARS-CoV2 virus has caused a lot of tribulation to the human population. Predictive modeling that can accurately determine whether a person is infected with COVID-19 is imperative. The study proposes a novel approach that utilizes deep feature extraction technique, pre-trained ResNet50 acting as the backbone of the network, combined with Logistic Regression as the head model. The proposed model has been trained on Kaggle COVID-19 Radiography Dataset. The proposed model achieves a cross-validation accuracy of 100% on the COVID-19 and Normal X-Ray image classes. Similarly, when tested on combined three classes, the proposed model achieves 98.84% accuracy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
arxiv.org

Face Presentation Attack Detection using Taskonomy Feature

The robustness and generalization ability of Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) methods is critical to ensure the security of Face Recognition Systems (FRSs). However, in the real scenario, Presentation Attacks (PAs) are various and hard to be collected. Existing PAD methods are highly dependent on the limited training set and cannot generalize well to unknown PAs. Unlike PAD task, other face-related tasks trained by huge amount of real faces (e.g. face recognition and attribute editing) can be effectively adopted into different application scenarios. Inspired by this, we propose to apply taskonomy (task taxonomy) from other face-related tasks to solve face PAD, so as to improve the generalization ability in detecting PAs. The proposed method, first introduces task specific features from other face-related tasks, then, we design a Cross-Modal Adapter using a Graph Attention Network (GAT) to re-map such features to adapt to PAD task. Finally, face PAD is achieved by using the hierarchical features from a CNN-based PA detector and the re-mapped features. The experimental results show that the proposed method can achieve significant improvements in the complicated and hybrid datasets, when compared with the state-of-the-art methods. In particular, when trained using OULU-NPU, CASIA-FASD, and Idiap Replay-Attack, we obtain HTER (Half Total Error Rate) of 5.48% in MSU-MFSD, outperforming the baseline by 7.39%. Code will be made publicly available.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
arxiv.org

A Contextual Latent Space Model: Subsequence Modulation in Melodic Sequence

Some generative models for sequences such as music and text allow us to edit only subsequences, given surrounding context sequences, which plays an important part in steering generation interactively. However, editing subsequences mainly involves randomly resampling subsequences from a possible generation space. We propose a contextual latent space model (CLSM) in order for users to be able to explore subsequence generation with a sense of direction in the generation space, e.g., interpolation, as well as exploring variations -- semantically similar possible subsequences. A context-informed prior and decoder constitute the generative model of CLSM, and a context position-informed encoder is the inference model. In experiments, we use a monophonic symbolic music dataset, demonstrating that our contextual latent space is smoother in interpolation than baselines, and the quality of generated samples is superior to baseline models. The generation examples are available online.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Geometric Approach to Optimal Control of Hybrid and Impulsive Systems

Hybrid dynamical systems are systems which undergo both continuous and discrete transitions. The Bolza problem from optimal control theory is applied to these systems and a hybrid version of Pontryagin's maximum principle is presented. This hybrid maximum principle is presented to emphasize its geometric nature which makes its study amenable to the tools of geometric mechanics and symplectic geometry. One explicit benefit of this geometric approach is that Zeno behavior can be strongly controlled for "generic" control problems. Moreover, when the underlying control system is a mechanical impact system, additional structure is present which can be exploited and is thus explored. Multiple examples are presented for both mechanical and non-mechanical systems.
MATHEMATICS
mixonline.com

VIDEO: The Rebirth of Sound Design: Music, Effects and the Unified Edit

Sound effects, Foley, score, source music, dialog, ADR, backgrounds, field recordings, sample-twisting and electronic morphing—they all contribute to the art and feel of a film or television soundtrack. They are all part of the “sound design.” While much of the discussion during the pandemic has focused on remote collaboration and workflow, a renaissance in sound design has quietly taken place.
VISUAL ART
arxiv.org

On the Effectiveness of Sparsification for Detecting the Deep Unknowns

Detecting out-of-distribution (OOD) inputs is a central challenge for safely deploying machine learning models in the real world. Previous methods commonly rely on an OOD score derived from the overparameterized weight space, while largely overlooking the role of sparsification. In this paper, we reveal important insights that reliance on unimportant weights and units can directly attribute to the brittleness of OOD detection. To mitigate the issue, we propose a sparsification-based OOD detection framework termed DICE. Our key idea is to rank weights based on a measure of contribution, and selectively use the most salient weights to derive the output for OOD detection. We provide both empirical and theoretical insights, characterizing and explaining the mechanism by which DICE improves OOD detection. By pruning away noisy signals, DICE provably reduces the output variance for OOD data, resulting in a sharper output distribution and stronger separability from ID data. DICE establishes superior performance, reducing the FPR95 by up to 24.69% compared to the previous best method.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Δ-MILP: Deep Space Network Scheduling via Mixed-Integer Linear Programming

This paper introduces $\Delta$-MILP, a powerful variant of the mixed-integer linear programming (MILP) optimization framework to solve NASA's Deep Space Network (DSN) scheduling problem. This work is an extension of our original MILP framework (DOI:10.1109/ACCESS.2021.3064928) and inherits many of its constructions and strengths, including the base MILP formulation for DSN scheduling. To provide more feasible schedules with respect to the DSN requirements, $\Delta$-MILP incorporates new sets of constraints including 1) splitting larger tracks into shorter segments and 2) preventing overlapping between tracks on different antennas. Additionally, $\Delta$-MILP leverages a heuristic to balance mission satisfaction and allows to prioritize certain missions in special scenarios including emergencies and landings. Numerical validations demonstrate that $\Delta$-MILP now satisfies 100% of the requested constraints and provides fair schedules amongst missions with respect to the state-of-the-art for the most oversubscribed weeks of the years 2016 and 2018.
INDUSTRY
Wilson County News

Musical events offer the sounds of Christmas

Enjoy the Christmas story, told entirely in German through song, poetry, and music, with the San Antonio Deutsche Weinachtseier on Dec. 12 in the Beethoven Mannerchor hall in San Antonio. COURTESY/San Antonio WeihnacthsfeierIt’s been looking a lot like Christmas in recent weeks, and now it’s beginning to sound like the holidays, too, with musical events celebrating the most wonderful time of the y...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Trusted Reviews

Oppo Find X4 series could feature blisteringly fast 125W charger

The forthcoming Oppo Find X4 series will reportedly come with a 125W charger, which would make it one of the fastest charging smartphones on the market. We were big fans of the Oppo Find X3 Pro and the Oppo Find X3 Neo, both of which bundled in rapid 65W wired chargers. Both stood in stark contrast to their iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S21 contemporaries, both of which feature much slower charging support and a lack of a charging brick in the box.
CELL PHONES
Destructoid

This live Mario violin cover (with sound effects!) is lovely

To say that “Mario Level 1-1” is iconic is an understatement. I think I’ve seen more content based off of it than any other individual stage in history. Whenever there’s a new “level creator” game, there’s a 1-1: it’s just the circle of life. But so many of those creations are fantastic, as people slowly morph it into something of their own. That’s just what violin master and YouTuber teppei_sensei did with this Mario violin cover performance.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Amazon Echo devices get motion detection feature using ultrasound

A new motion-sensing feature is available for fourth-generation Amazon Echo Dot devices. The tool uses ultrasound to detect motion in the room, activating other connected devices, such as turning on your smart lights. Some Amazon Echo devices can now detect moving objects with a new motion detection feature. The gadget...
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

Pressure driven magnetic order in Sr$_{1-x}$Ca$_x$Co$_2$P$_2$

Ola Kenji Forslund, Daniel Andreica, Yasmine Sassa, Masaki Imai, Chishiro Michioka, Kazuyoshi Yoshimura, Zurab Guguchia, Zurab Shermadini, Rustem Khasanov, Jun Sugiyama, Martin Månsson. The magnetic phase diagram of Sr$_{1-x}$Ca$_x$Co$_2$P$_2$ as a function of hydrostatic pressure and temperature is investigated by means of high pressure muon spin rotation, relaxation and resonance...
GAMBLING
arxiv.org

Ripple formation and its effect on the multi-scale microstructure of Directed Energy Deposition (DED)-printed 316L components

An experimental study is presented to characterize the ripple formations in the directed energy deposition (DED) process and study the influence of the ripples on the heterogenous microstructure in the scan direction of a DED-printed 316L components. While considerable studies on ripple formations exist in the welding literature, these formations in DED process have not received much attention. Also, little prior efforts exist on the microstructure along the scan direction (or the scan surface) as compared with the build direction. Experiments consisted of printing 10 mm x 10 mm x 10 mm cubical components on a Optomec LENS 500 Hybrid Machine Tool under different laser power, scan speed and dwell time combinations, chosen according to a Latin hypercube design. The surface of the scan face of the prints were finished to an Ra < 30 nm, and etched with Aqua regia for 90 sec. An optical microscope was employed to observe the microstructure at 4 difference scales. The studies suggest a significant influence of ripple formations as well as the scan width on the solidification front, the dendritic patterns as well as the heterogenous microstructure.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Multi-task manifold learning for small sample size datasets

In this study, we develop a method for multi-task manifold learning. The method aims to improve the performance of manifold learning for multiple tasks, particularly when each task has a small number of samples. Furthermore, the method also aims to generate new samples for new tasks, in addition to new samples for existing tasks. In the proposed method, we use two different types of information transfer: instance transfer and model transfer. For instance transfer, datasets are merged among similar tasks, whereas for model transfer, the manifold models are averaged among similar tasks. For this purpose, the proposed method consists of a set of generative manifold models corresponding to the tasks, which are integrated into a general model of a fiber bundle. We applied the proposed method to artificial datasets and face image sets, and the results showed that the method was able to estimate the manifolds, even for a tiny number of samples.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy