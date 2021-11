Steamforged Games and Capcom's Resident Evil: The Board Game has made a big impression with fans, as the Kickstarter has already surpassed 1 million and continues to unlock new stretch goals. The question then becomes should you give it a shot, and the answer for any fan of the franchise is an emphatic yes. The elements you adore from Resident Evil are all accounted for, from the tension and unease that comes from opening those creaky doors to the art form of making every shot count as you try and hold onto your precious ammo, and those elements flourish in an easy to learn system that is welcoming to players of all experience levels. In short, it rules, but if you need more convincing, let's go through it in more detail.

