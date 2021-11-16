ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Craig Federighi’s Sideloading Keynote at Web Summit

daringfireball.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you get a sense of déjà vu watching it, that’s probably because Apple released a white paper making the case against sideloading back in June, which I annotated extensively. Federighi largely sticks to the same points, so I won’t...

daringfireball.net

Computerworld

No, sideloading is not good for you

Apple is continuing its campaign to explain why sideloading on Apple’s devices is a bad idea. Apple Software Vice President Craig Federighi appeared at Web Summit 2021 to passionately defend his company’s approach to platform security on iPhones. He was speaking against a clause in the EU’s Digital Markets Act that would force the company to support app sideloading on iPhones.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

We Hosted a Web Summit in 2021: Our Experience with Post-COVID Conferencing

Web Summit this year was an epic return of an offline gathering, after two years of lockdown. As always, Web Summit is a place to meet thousands of CEOs and investors, form collaborations, improve brand awareness, generate sales, and establish networking connections. Among the guests were Ayọ (fka Opal) Tometi (the co-founder of Black Lives Matter) and a 2021 Nobel Peace Prize nominee. To make the conference even more beneficial there is an app, which would be an essential thing attending this event. To get all the advantages from this conference, it’s better to attend not just as a visitor but to book a booth to represent your company’s interests. This way there is more chance to find valuable connections and increase awareness of your company’s performance.
INTERNET
Jillian Godsil

Web Summit – Only in Crypto Web 3.0

As the world opens up and conferences migrate over to real events again, what is it like to attend in person events? Well, this intrepid Newsbreak writer decided to dust off her passport and head over to Lisbon for the week of WebSummit to see how post lockdown conferences work.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Federighi
Computer Weekly

Lessons from Lisbon: Reflections on a week at Web Summit

Neon lights, metro strikes and innovation insights – if we needed confirmation that demand for large in-person international tech events is still alive, then the 2021 Lisbon edition of Web Summit certainly provided it. As soon as I touched down in the Portuguese capital, the imprint of Web Summit on...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Three reasons Apple’s anti-sideloading rant misses the point

Apple has always notoriously been against sideloading, but head of software Craig Federighi took it a step further with a dramatic statement at Web Summit 2021. He declared that “sideloading is a cybercriminal’s best friend and requiring [it] on iPhone would be a gold rush for the malware industry.”. Federighi’s...
CELL PHONES
avast.com

Web Summit 2021: Garry Kasparov and Ondrej Vlcek on taking back control of the internet

Garry Kasparov and Ondrej Vlcek discuss digital freedom in this new era of the internet. In an exclusive Web Summit 2021 presentation, chess grandmaster and Avast Security Ambassador Garry Kasparov shared the stage with Avast CEO Ondrej Vlcek for a discussion about the evolution of the internet, starting from its nascence in the 1960s, up through its mass commercial growth in the late 90’s, and finally to its current form in all its ubiquitous glory. They talked about the way the threats have changed and what we need to do to maintain our digital freedom in the era of identity theft. The name of the discussion – “Taking back control of the internet.”
INTERNET
INTERNET

