Computers

Video Background Music Generation with Controllable Music Transformer

By Shangzhe Di, Zeren Jiang, Si Liu, Zhaokai Wang, Leyan Zhu, Zexin He, Hongming Liu, Shuicheng Yan
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

In this work, we address the task of video background music generation. Some previous works achieve effective music generation but are unable to generate melodious music tailored to a particular video, and none of them considers...

Variety

Adele Asks Spotify to Remove ‘Shuffle’ Button From Her Albums, and It Does — Sometimes?

As streaming and other digital formats have made the music industry more song-based after decades of being centered around albums, there has been much talk about the “death of the album” and the consequent loss of a complete artistic statement that comes with it. Well, Adele has tackled that issue head-on by asking Spotify to remove the “shuffle” button from album pages in order to preserve the artist’s intention, saying the songs are placed in a certain order to “tell a story” — and the streaming services has obliged, at least partially. Multiple media reports over the weekend pointed to a social...
MUSIC
nashvillegab.com

The Importance of Background Music in Casinos

Without a doubt, music is one of the most incredible creations humankind has come up with in all of its existence. Harmonies, melodies, and rhythms have a way of conveying emotions that touch the soul. They speak to us on a deeper level, something that science confirms. The music-brain connection...
GAMBLING
Alternative Press

EKKSTACY transforms pain into music with ‘his new NEGATIVE’ EP

EKKSTACY has released his new NEGATIVE ​​EP via Steve Stoute’s UnitedMasters. Ahead of the release, the young artist connected with Alternative Press for an interview about the new release as well as his broader goals for the future. At least, I ask him about the future. EKKSTACY’s responses reflect his...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Silent Planet Premiere “Panopticon” Music Video

Silent Planet have dropped an official music video for the track “Panopticon” from their latest album “Iridescent“. The band first launched this track this past August and said of it at the time:. “‘Panopticon‘ paints a dystopian view of the future – one where technological advances have pacified the human...
MUSIC
arxiv.org

Compositional Transformers for Scene Generation

We introduce the GANformer2 model, an iterative object-oriented transformer, explored for the task of generative modeling. The network incorporates strong and explicit structural priors, to reflect the compositional nature of visual scenes, and synthesizes images through a sequential process. It operates in two stages: a fast and lightweight planning phase, where we draft a high-level scene layout, followed by an attention-based execution phase, where the layout is being refined, evolving into a rich and detailed picture. Our model moves away from conventional black-box GAN architectures that feature a flat and monolithic latent space towards a transparent design that encourages efficiency, controllability and interpretability. We demonstrate GANformer2's strengths and qualities through a careful evaluation over a range of datasets, from multi-object CLEVR scenes to the challenging COCO images, showing it successfully achieves state-of-the-art performance in terms of visual quality, diversity and consistency. Further experiments demonstrate the model's disentanglement and provide a deeper insight into its generative process, as it proceeds step-by-step from a rough initial sketch, to a detailed layout that accounts for objects' depths and dependencies, and up to the final high-resolution depiction of vibrant and intricate real-world scenes. See this https URL for model implementation.
COMPUTERS
defpen

Music Video: Nippa – Pay The Price

R&B gets interesting when you take pieces from the much-treasured 1990s to early 2000’s era and combine it with the sound of today. Rising North London singer Nippa does this perfectly with his new joint, “Pay The Price,” following the recent success of his previous single “Situation.”. R&B fans will...
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

What are the most popular music subscriptions by generation?

Everyone has their own thing when it comes to using a streaming music service. WeThrift took a look at how streaming subscriptions differ by generation. They discovered that 80% of music fans have a music subscription of some sort. And surprisingly, Spotify and Apple Music are NOT the most popular platforms among Gen X and Gen Z. That honour goes to Amazon Music Unlimited. Could that be the result of so many Alexa devices in the marketplace? Probably. Baby boomers, meanwhile, spend the most time with iHeartRadio while millennials head to Spotify.
MUSIC
Sonic State

New Gesture-Based Music Controller

LAZER responds to hand movements like a theremin 22/11/21. Suonobuono tells us that LAZER is a unique gesture-based music controller. They say that thanks to its rich set of outputs, it can control external MIDI instruments and effects, analog synthesizers and virtual instruments in a DAW such as Ableton Live, Cubase or Logic. It also has an on-board lo-fi oscillator that can drive headphones or be used as an audio source.
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

A Contextual Latent Space Model: Subsequence Modulation in Melodic Sequence

Some generative models for sequences such as music and text allow us to edit only subsequences, given surrounding context sequences, which plays an important part in steering generation interactively. However, editing subsequences mainly involves randomly resampling subsequences from a possible generation space. We propose a contextual latent space model (CLSM) in order for users to be able to explore subsequence generation with a sense of direction in the generation space, e.g., interpolation, as well as exploring variations -- semantically similar possible subsequences. A context-informed prior and decoder constitute the generative model of CLSM, and a context position-informed encoder is the inference model. In experiments, we use a monophonic symbolic music dataset, demonstrating that our contextual latent space is smoother in interpolation than baselines, and the quality of generated samples is superior to baseline models. The generation examples are available online.
COMPUTERS
NME

B.I is lovesick in dreamy music video for ‘Cosmos’

B.I has returned with his new “half album” titled ‘Cosmos’, featuring a lead single of the same name. The seven-track record dropped on November 11 at 6pm KST, alongside an idyllic music video for its title track, ‘Cosmos’. In the video, B.I goes about his day in a utopia-like city, frequently coming across different kinds of love, which transports him to idealistic worlds.
MUSIC
tejanonation.net

Marcus Daniels showcases Lowrider culture and transforms into Pachuco style for ‘Contigo’ music video

Marcus Daniels is a rising talent in the Tejano music scene. The Waco singer has been compared to Dee Burleson of Culturas and late Chicano music legend “El Charro Negro” Bobby Butler. Daniels was influenced by Hispanic culture growing up in Central Texas, those influences can be seen in the official music video for his latest single “Contigo.”
WACO, TX
Punknews.org

Watch the new video from Mercy Music!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video from Las Vegas pop-punks Mercy Music! The video is for "Overjoyed". The song is off their album Nothing in the Dark that was released in 2020 via Wiretap Records and SBAM Records. The song will also be on Mercy Music's recently announced thirteen track best-of compilation album Melody and Truth that will be out on vinyl in spring 2022. The band will be opening for Lagwagon along with Red City Radio on November 19 at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas. Mercy Music will also be playing two shows in April with MxPx, Zebrahead, and Bad Cop/Bad Cop. Check out the video and dates below!
MUSIC
theprp.com

Puppy Debut “The Kiss” Music Video

UK outfit Puppy are back with another new single and a video to complement it. That song is titled “The Kiss” and you can check it out below. The band’s vocalist/guitarist Jock Norton commented of the track and its origins:. “‘The Kiss‘ actually and came out of songwriting sessions for...
MUSIC
arxiv.org

A Geometric Approach to Optimal Control of Hybrid and Impulsive Systems

Hybrid dynamical systems are systems which undergo both continuous and discrete transitions. The Bolza problem from optimal control theory is applied to these systems and a hybrid version of Pontryagin's maximum principle is presented. This hybrid maximum principle is presented to emphasize its geometric nature which makes its study amenable to the tools of geometric mechanics and symplectic geometry. One explicit benefit of this geometric approach is that Zeno behavior can be strongly controlled for "generic" control problems. Moreover, when the underlying control system is a mechanical impact system, additional structure is present which can be exploited and is thus explored. Multiple examples are presented for both mechanical and non-mechanical systems.
MATHEMATICS
horrornews.net

MOTIVES Release Animated “Dead Weight” Music Video

Listen to Motives’ Album “DEATH THROES” HERE. CLEVELAND, OH | NOVEMBER 16, 2021: Today Motives release a one-of-a-kind music video for their heavy single “Dead Weight,” one of the shining tracks from their album “Death Throes,” which came out in March 2020. The video breathes new life into their record, which was released right at the start of the pandemic lockdown. In addition, this video marks the end of that chapter as the band shifts their focus to their next EP in 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
CHICAGO READER

Circuit des Yeux transforms isolation and grief into absorbing musical ambition on -io

Chicago vocalist, guitarist, and composer Haley Fohr is such a creative force that she can’t be contained by one persona—in addition to performing as Circuit des Yeux, she uses the alter ego Jackie Lynn to tell musical tales from the points of view of characters that feel personal yet slightly removed. Fohr began her new album, -io (Matador), her first full-length as Circuit des Yeux since 2017, in winter 2020. Devastated by the loss of a friend to suicide and a grandmother to Parkinson’s, she spent time at an artist’s retreat at the Robert Rauschenberg estate on Florida’s Captiva Island, where she immersed herself in a form of isolation that included a great deal of natural splendor. Is that enough of a balm for trauma and grief? Of course not. But within it, Fohr had time and energy to explore those emotions past their breaking point and beyond, and gradually found her way back into writing music as the country spiraled into pandemic lockdown. On –io, recorded at Electrical Audio with Cooper Crain, Fohr realizes her ambitious arrangements by enlisting 24 classical musicians to build a lush, lavish sonic space that’s huge enough to match her vocal presence, which is so immense it could overwhelm a more brittle setting. The songwriting on -io gives free rein to every impulse, including hissing whispers and celestial affirmations. Emerging from a short instrumental intro, “Vanishing” leaps out of the gate like a predator being released back into the wild. The cosmic folk rock of “Neutron Star” develops a rushing, melancholy bite as it journeys across Fohr’s personal universe, which feels both small and vast. Here, the difficulty of fitting her into a single, fixed genre presents itself in microcosm: she makes just one six-minute song feel like a full suite. That her work is so polished while allowing so much room for raw emotion—on “Stranger,” above a bee buzz of cello, she unleashes elegiac wails that recall Diamanda Galas—testifies to the scope of her vision. It’s absolutely absorbing. Fohr has given several remarkable virtual performances in the past year or so, including a sad-song cover show at Constellation for Halloween 2020 and an NPR Tiny Desk concert last month, but for this date at Thalia Hall, Fohr will treat fans to the full experience with a 16-strong orchestra.
CHICAGO, IL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Wedding of popular Minnesota vloggers 'Squirmy and Grubs' featured in music video

Having amassed nearly 900,000 subscribers to their YouTube channel, Minnesota vloggers Shane and Hannah Burcaw have been expanding their disability advocacy to new mediums. For their latest endeavor, the "interabled" couple (Shane has a disability, Hannah doesn't), shares its story through an innovative pop song created by, and for, people in the disability community.
MINNESOTA STATE
Lancaster Online

'Music adds a dimension': Writeface concert tonight to feature veterans' poems transformed into songs

Scott Hower remembers exactly when he found his life calling. Three decades ago, Hower made his first visit to the then-recently completed Vietnam Veterans Memorial on a trip to Washington, D.C., with his wife, Sabina. Hower, who was enlisted in the Air Force from 1972 to 1982 as a munitions maintenance specialist and a veterinary inspection specialist, felt the weight of the visit instantly.
MILITARY

