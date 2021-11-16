Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Planned

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. The City of Savannah officially kicks off the holiday season this coming weekend. The annual Savannah tree lighting will be on Friday, Nov. 26, at Bull and Broughton streets. Live performances and entertainment begin at 5:30 p.m., with the tree lighting following.
The public is invited to attend Schaumburg's annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 26 that will include caroling and a visit from Santa Claus. The evening's activities will begin at 6 p.m. with holiday caroling with the Village Board at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court. Santa will be escorted by the Schaumburg Fire Department and will arrive at 6:30 p.m. to light the tree located at the outdoor stage north of the Prairie Center.
The holiday season is about to begin, and what better way to get in the spirit than by attending any of the holiday tree lighting events scheduled throughout the suburbs. You'll find caroling, carriage rides, hot chocolate, a visit with Santa and parades in a host of communities. So, bundle...
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis will celebrate the holidays with several festivities. The season will officially kick off at Village Park with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Celebration of Lights at 6 p.m., Saturday, November 20. The Celebration of Lights will continue thru December 30 with new opportunities for fun including community groups performing and a holiday market.
Blake’s is getting into the holiday spirit. The family-owned business will host a variety of seasonal activities this month and next at its Orchard & Cider Mill in Armada and Blake’s Backyard in Almont. The festivities kick off on Nov. 19 with the opening of the outdoor ice-skating rink in...
Friends and family of former Singing River Hospice of Light patients held a remembrance ceremony today. A live oak was planted near the walking trail at the Singing River Healthplex in Pascagoula. November is recognized as National Hospice Month and as a tradition, Hospice of Light planted a tree in...
