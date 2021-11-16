Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Planned

The public is invited to attend Schaumburg's annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 26 that will include caroling and a visit from Santa Claus. The evening's activities will begin at 6 p.m. with holiday caroling with the Village Board at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court. Santa will be escorted by the Schaumburg Fire Department and will arrive at 6:30 p.m. to light the tree located at the outdoor stage north of the Prairie Center.

SCHAUMBURG, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO