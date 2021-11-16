ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USAF Should Downsize, Avoid Stealth For Future Tanker, Study Says

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Air Force’s future refueling aircraft, beyond the KC-46 and upcoming bridge tanker, should get smaller, focus solely on refueling and rely more on automation to be...

